40-year-old man arrested following Poleglass burglary

POLICE have made an arrest following an aggravated burglary in Poleglass.

The incident took place in the Laurelbank area on Sunday night when a man who had crutches entered a property in the area. The male assaulted another man in the property.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "It was reported that the incident later continued into the street, with a number of other people involved. The male who was assaulted received injuries to his hand, torso and head.

“A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1395 15/12/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”