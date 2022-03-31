50TH ANNIVERSARY: Noel Grimley Electrics: Always the right choice

WHEN choosing new electrical goods its best to be on the lookout for great service, great advice and great prices. And as one prominent promo once proclaimed, you can “get it from Grimley’s”.



With stores on the Andersonstown Road and Donegall Road, Noel Grimley Electrics are purveyors of a wide range of electrical items from latest TV and audio equipment to accessories, home appliances and more.



Whether shopping online, by telephone, or in store, their expert team are always on hand to guide you through that all-important purchase.



Noel Grimley Electrics have gone above and beyond for customers for 59 years, but have also been known for giving back to the wider community.



The store have been long-time sponsors of the Andersonstown News’ Inspiration Youth Awards, recognising the remarkable achievements of our brilliant and bright young people.

More recently, Grimley’s were firm backers of the West Belfast Covid-19 Community Support Group, which provided for the most vulnerable during the pandemic.



Their will to serve others translates to a top-class service from start to finish. Orders placed before 1pm can be collected – and often delivered – that same day.



Deliveries are completed next day as standard, and old appliances can be taken away and new appliances fitted hassle-free.



For more info, about what’s on offer see: https://noelgrimleys.com/