50th Anniversary: Summer sale now on at Shed Factory

IRELAND'S leading provider of garden sheds and buildings has just announced its summer sale.



Based on the Apollo Road, Belfast, Shed Factory are expert manufacturers of everything from sheds, garden rooms, gazebos, log cabins and more. They are also exclusive providers of top brands such as Dunster House and Viking.



Looking to their spectacular summer sale, Shed Factory’s John McKay said: “We have a 15-millimetre tongue-and-groove shed on sale at the minute, which you can see online at shedfactoryireland.ie.



“We’re also offering 10 per cent off our summer houses and 10 per cent off our garden offices.”



Most Shed Factory products are manufactured by their skilled tradesmen, whose bespoke designs can cater for “anything the customer asks for.”



A range of finance options are also available, making it easier for you to spread the cost.

“You can go 12 months interest free or take it over two, three, four five years or whatever suits you,” John said.



All prices include delivery, with free installation on certain products.



“Once it’s manufactured and put on the lorry the guys deliver and install it,” he said.

“The customer has virtually nothing to do. They just order the product, we come out and do everything else.”



The Shed Factory

Apollo Road, Belfast BT12 6HP

Telephone 028 9061 6868

Hours: 10-4pm, Monday – Saturday