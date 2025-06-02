£80,000 to enhance entrance to Falls Park

WELCOME MOVE: West Belfast MP Paul Maskey with party councillors Michael Donnelly, Ronan McLaugh and Arder Carson at the entrance to Falls Park

A WEST Belfast councillor has welcomed investment from Belfast City Council of £80,000 to enhance the entrance of Falls Park.

Cllr Ronan McLaughlin described the investment "as a vital step in restoring a key part of local heritage".

"The historic entrance to the Falls Park has been damaged for some time, and this funding will allow it to be restored to its natural glory," said the Sinn Féin man. "It’s fantastic to see investment in this cherished community space, which holds so much history and importance for local residents.

“Falls Park is a cherished asset in our local community, we welcome this investment to revitalise the entrance. This is another example of Sinn Féins commitment to deliver on vital investment for our parks and green spaces in West Belfast”.