90 tonnes of brussel sprouts arrive in Kennedy Way

GOING GREEN: Erin Kirker from Dunmurry checks out the critical brussel sprout supply at the North Down Group's Kennedy Way base

NINETY tonnes of brussel sprouts have arrived at Kennedy Way for the festive season.

Based on the Blackstaff Road, West Belfast, North Down Group employs over 100 people and supplies fresh fruit and vegetables and specialty foods to foodservice and retail customers throughout the North.

And with the Christmas season upon us ninety tonnes of brussel sprouts have now safely arrived and will be served up by hotels and restaurants over the coming weeks, sourced from the North Down Group.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading fresh food and vegetable providers, North Down Group, is ramping up for its busiest week of the year, with the company expected to supply 22 tonnes of carrots, 15 tonnes parsnips and over 300 tonnes of potatoes.