THE MOTOR MAN: A bright spark for the city run

STARTING the year as it means to go on, Citroën’s highly innovative AMI has successfully scooped the ‘Microcar of the Year’ title in the GQ Car Awards.



Having already been recognised by the Top Gear magazine Electric Awards, this bold and creative little car has been turning heads among industry experts and the public alike. It may be turning heads, but is it because it’s an ugly little car? Well, that’s what they said about the 2CV when it was launched back in the sixties costing around £400. But they now sell for upwards of £10k and have a cult following.



AMI is a daring response to the challenges we face through environmental issues and urban mobility. A 100% electric mobility solution, boasting zero emissions and a battery that recharges in only three hours from a standard electric socket, this ugly bug is a modern solution designed to help bring mobility to all.



Ultra-compact and agile, the AMI makes city travel and parking easy with a length of just 2.41m and a tight turning circle. Officially classed as an electric quadricycle, AMI is accessible to anyone over the age of 16. With its range of up to 43 miles, Citroën's goal is to make urban mobility accessible to all.





The GQ Awards, produced in association with Michelin, are an annual celebration of automotive excellence. Eagerly anticipated every year, the awards shine a light on the vehicles that have paved the way in innovation and design. Jason Barlow, GQ Contributing Editor, said: “The world’s most genuinely avant-garde carmaker is enjoying a creative renaissance, and the AMI reconnects the brand with affordable but hugely charismatic forebears, like the 2CV. Usually a car company charges a fortune for its halo product, but you could argue it’s the other way round here.”



AMI comes equipped with plenty of character and design features, including a panoramic roof as standard, and in a nostalgic nod to the history of the Citroën brand, manual side windows that can be opened by tilting the glass upwards, just like the iconic 2CV.

The Citroen Ami would appear to be an excellent short range mobility solution that I am sure will be accepted not only for its capabilities in respect of emissions and economics, but also for its funky styling which will grow on the buying public and become as accepted as the Smart car was in the early noughties.



The Ami is a great example of a manufacturer bringing a bit of fun, excitement, and accessibility to consumers. Although still not confirmed to be on sale in Northern Ireland, Citroën has launched a ‘Register Your Interest’ to gauge public interest levels for potential introduction to this market. You will be able to buy one down south, though. At £6,200 this little car would be great if you live, work or study in the city, but not if you need to travel further on a regular basis. Don’t be surprised if one delivers your hot food soon.

What’s in a car name? Quite a bit



INTEREST in the classic car community in greater Belfast continues to grow and is almost certainly because people have discovered the fabulous value for money that can be had in older cars, and many are choosing modern classics as the most cost-effective way of getting started.



To clarify classic and historic, car collectors recognise a historic car as being more than 40 years old; a classic is between 20 and 40; and a modern classic is any car less than 20 years old that is collectable and or desirable.



Taking my friends; cars as examples: Kieran’s 1974 Opel Kadette is Historic; Tommy’s 1983 Vauxhall Chevette is classic; and Gary’s 2004 Vauxhall Tigra is a modern classic.



The prices of historic/classic cars vary wildly but, as guide, a good historic will start at around £12k, but an Audi Quattro Sport sold this week for £1.5m; a good classic will cost from £5k to £40k, but a nice modern classic can be bought for as little as two thousand pounds.



I recently read an interesting piece by ‘Squinter in which he said that he dreamed of touring France in a classic car and he mentioned three: a Mercedes SL, a Citroen DS and a Lagonda Drophead Coupe. Three beautiful cars, Squinter. The Lagonda would be valued from £60k upwards; £15k to £90k for the Mercedes and a good Citroën DS would set you back from about twenty thousand pounds.



All are historics, Squinter, and what could be more enjoyable than driving around France in any one of your choices? Well, perhaps driving one of them around County Mayo on September 17 and 18 this year on Déjà Vu Ireland West, regulations permitting of course.

Following on from previous great experiences, Déjà Vu Ireland West is a fabulous weekend of motoring nostalgia with up to 300 classic and historic cars meeting in, and all but taking over, the picturesque town of Westport in Co Mayo. The base for the weekend is the beautiful Hotel Westport where registration and a formal reception take place on the Friday.



This year’s event features famous motoring personalities, a moving museum of mind-blowing classic cars with great hospitality and entertainment, a hallmark of these fantastic classic car events. On Saturday, there is a 10am Cavalcade Start on Westport Mall followed by a 130-mile route taking in classic Circuit of Ireland and Galway International Rally stages along the way, including the famous Lough Nafooey, Derryrush, Partry Hills and Ballynahinch Lake.



The midway halt takes in a relaxing lunch at the Roundstone Roundhouse, County Galway, at noon before wending back through the stunning Connemara scenery on route to Hotel Westport and a Gala Dinner at 7pm.

I will be travelling to the event with Belfast motor club ‘Group Motors Rallying’ to join the team’s stunning selection of historic and classic rally and road cars. If you fancy taking in majestic Connemara scenery in September, Squinter, just give me a shout.

More information can be found at dejavumotor sport.com