MOTORMAN: Get your car in shape for that coming Easter getaway

EASTER is nearly here and hopefully the warmer weather is just round the corner. If we’re lucky, we could be setting off on some great road trips, whether that’s sightseeing or travelling to your favourite getaway location.

Whatever your plans, you will always enjoy your time in the car more if it’s clean, tidy and fresh-smelling. And so, before Easter, why not prep the car or motorhome for those upcoming journeys? Time to get set for your Easter adventures!

A great place to start is giving your vehicle the attention it deserves. A clean car not only looks better, but is much more enjoyable to drive. On the outside, there’s a wealth of shampoos, waxes and polishes you can use to give your car a showroom-worthy shine. But if, like me, you are going to use a drive-through carwash, before you go, take some time to clean the green mould/algae that builds up in those awkward places, like around the door mirrors and on the window rubbers, as the carwash never gets into those awkward little places. When you get home, apply some tyre shine to the tyres, it just lifts the whole look of the car. Inside, give the upholstery a good clean and polish all the glass, remove any rubbish from the centre console, door pockets, and glove box, and give the carpets a good vacuums.

Use a shake and Vac-type product to make the carpets smell fresh and install an air freshener.

No-one ever thinks they’re going to break down, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Having some breakdown essentials packed away in the car will provide help if you find yourself stranded at the side of the road. These include a hazard warning triangle to warn others, a tow rope, booster cables, a foot pump or 12-volt compressor, gloves, mobile phone, phone charger, and of course, a torch. A catastrophic breakdown is a problem for the experts, but if you’re unlucky enough to pick up a nail in your tyre, a foam tyre repair kit could be a life saver. I don’t rate them, but, if you have an emergency repair kit along with a way to inflate the tyre, it could get you to a place of safety, and booster cables will help you to overcome a flat battery. Being able to look after the car is important, but being able to look after yourself is essential.

Pack a first aid kit with dressings, bandages, plasters, wipes, scissors and some painkillers and tuck it away in a corner of the boot for that unforeseen emergency, you’ll be glad you did. If you have a dog, it isn’t going to want to stay behind while you take off on your adventures, and they don’t have to. You can get a dog guard and your best friend will have a secure place to enjoy the journey. Another option is a dog car harness, which is basically a seatbelt for your dog that will keep them safe and secure in the back seat.

Now that you’re all set for any upcoming getaways, all that’s left to do is to get out there in your clean fresh car with family or friends and have some fantastic seasonal fun on the road.

In motorsport, it was consecutive wins for both Max Verstappen and Carryduff’s Jonny Greer. Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit while Greer won the Ballynahinch and District Motor Clubs ‘Race and Rally’ sponsored event at the Bishopscourt Raceway in round two of the NI Rally Championship.