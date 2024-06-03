MOTORING: Clear your mind of those motoring myths

KNOW YOUR LIMIT: The law is the law on speeding, although officers do have some discretion

THERE are many myths that surround the rules and regulations of driving on our roads. Many are instigated by misinformed social media posts, others from well meaning but poorly informed friends, relatives, and or armchair experts who simply repeat that which they have read or heard without checking its authenticity. One such myth is in relation to speed cameras – and it could land us in trouble with the authorities.

It is in some circles believed that we can go ten per cent plus two miles per hour over the speed limit and not be prosecuted. For years many believed this to be the case. However, the speed limit is applied as it is posted. The police do have the discretion to decide how they should apply it, but drivers could find themselves with hefty fines or penalties for any breach of the limit, no matter how small.

Driving above the speed limit means that if you have a collision it will be much more violent and more likely to result in serious or fatal injuries. Even though it may sometimes feel like it, speed limits are not randomly selected, they are carefully determined based on factors such as road design, traffic flow and pedestrian activity. And remember, speed limits are not a target, they are a limit.

This misconception of a 10 per cent leeway could not only see drivers getting fines and/or points on their licence but could potentially lead to fatal road traffic collisions. All drivers have a responsibility to drive with consideration for others, helping to make our roads a safer place for all.

The ten per cent plus two miles per hour myth originates from speed enforcement guidance issued by the Association of Chief Police Officers to their members years ago in response to the fact that speed cameras weren’t always 100 per cent accurate. But it was stated at the time that those guidelines “did not and could not replace a police officer’s discretion”, meaning there is no guarantee that you would avoid prosecution.

Speed limits for cars are currently 30mph in built up areas, 60mph on single carriageway roads, and 70mph on dual carriageways and motorways.

Another myth is that speed detection units must always be visible. The truth is, there are no laws about visibility, so there is nothing to stop an officer tucking themselves into a hedge. They don't generally choose to do this as the authorities maintain that being visible acts as a deterrent and claim that speed cameras are about being fair, educating drivers and preventing accidents.

And is it really illegal to flash your headlights to alert motorists approaching a speed camera? If drivers do so, they could be in breach of a law that states it is an offence to "wilfully obstruct an officer in the execution of his/her duty". However, whilst it is technically an offence, it would be very difficult to prove in court.

So what if you are caught speeding? The penalties will depend on the circumstances and how much you were over the speed limit. The minimum penalty for being caught speeding is a £60 fine and three penalty points on your licence, but it can be as much as £2,500. You can sometimes be offered the option of attending a speed awareness course as an alternative to the fine and points, and an accredited course is by far the best way to improve driver behaviour. Such courses are available to drivers who respond quickly to the offence notice and whose speed breach was not a big one.

Offenders who don't have a clean licence at the time of their offence or have been on a course in the previous three years are unlikely to be offered the option.

We all must wise up, slow down, and keep all road users safe.

