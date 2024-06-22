MOTORING: Mini Cooper unveils latest hot-hatch version

THE story of the Mini goes from strength to strength with the announcement of the latest hot version bearing the legendary Cooper brand – but this time around with five doors.

A few months after the launch of the three-door, the five-door Cooper now joins the Mini family, providing extended space and innovative technology and two efficient petrol engines that deliver that hallmark Mini go-kart feeling. You can have a Cooper C or an iconic Cooper S, with a choice of three well-specified trims: Classic, Exclusive and Sport.

The Mini Cooper C offers a 154 hp three-cylinder engine with a top speed of 140mph and 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds, whilst the S boasts a 201 hp four-cylinder engine which accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph. The new Cooper features a performance-like suspension, precise steering and powerful brakes. Changes underneath ensure balanced body handling, while selective tuning of the steering and stability control system completes a very stable feeling and great ride and comfort.

Short overhangs, a small bonnet, a long wheelbase and large wheels make this new Cooper instantly recognisable. A minimalist front end with round headlights, octagonal front grille and LED headlights completes the model's front design. Clear surfaces, flush-fitting taillights, with distinctive model lettering at the rear round off the vehicle design.

The Classic, Exclusive and Sport trims each offer an array of exterior and interior personalisation options. Classic trim has five exterior paint finishes, two contrasting roof colours, while two different wheel options give customers a great deal of flexibility. The Exclusive trim brings further options, adding British Racing Green and Icy Sunshine Blue exterior paint, Vescin Nightshade Blue interior, a dark headliner, the front grille in Vibrant Silver, and 17” U Spoke Silver wheels as standard, with two 18” wheel designs available.

The Sport trim offers Sports Transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel, a distinctive front and rear design featuring a high-gloss black hexagonal patterned grill surround and logo, and a rear spoiler with airblades.

18” JCW Lap Spoke 2-Tone Alloy wheels are offered as standard, alongside black brake callipers with JCW badging, a contrasting Chili Red roof and red/black bonnet stripes. Inside there’s a circular infotainment screen, characteristic toggle switch and steering wheel and a slim head-up display. The generous space in the front seats and the clean lines give the cockpit a modern look while the panoramic glass roof ensures a bright and open cabin with room for three passengers in the rear.

Classic Trim offers a three-spoke steering wheel and a black/blue Vescin/cloth upholstery as standard across the seats, dashboard and doors, and the Exclusive offers sports seats as standard and a performance interpretation of dark night, with red accents also found on the dashboard and door trims. Central to the Mini Cooper’s interior is a circular, 24cm OLED display, where all vehicle functions can be operated via either touch or voice control. In conjunction with the Mini Connected package, the full Mini Navigation package supports the driver during the journey with realistic 3D visualisation of turn situations, a display of the current traffic situations, even when route guidance system is not active, and information on parking facilities.

Just say "Hey Mini" to activate the Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant on the OLED display. A 3D visualisation then appears in the form of a car avatar or Mini’s digital companion, Spike. Interacting with the Mini IPA, the driver can use their voice to control a wide range of options such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and other vehicle functions

All of this from £24,050 on the road.