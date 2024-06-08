MOTORING: New Golf hot-hatch takes a bow at iconic racetrack

THE Volkswagen passenger car brand is a massive global presence which produced around 4.9 million cars in 2023. Cars sold included bestsellers such as the Polo, T- Roc, T-Cross, Golf, Tiguan and Passat as well as the company’s successful all-electric models of the ID family which includes the Buzz, ID7, ID 5, ID 4, and ID 3 which contributed to last year’s figures to the tune of 394,000 all-electric vehicles worldwide.

And now the company has decided to delight hot-hatch fans and deliver its most powerful version of the much-loved Golf GTI, with sharper design, new infotainment systems and special sports running gear. Germany’s largest motorsport event, the Nürburgring 24-Hour Race, provided the new Golf’s first memorable moment as the GTI Clubsport1 was presented to the fans. The sporty, optimised version of the classic car stands out thanks to its sharp exterior design, an enhanced interior and impressive performance supported by its high-end sports suspension.

In a fitting way to make its debut, the new Golf GTI Clubsport was unveiled on the Ring Boulevard at the legendary racetrack in the Eifel region of Germany in front of an enthusiastic crowd of motorsport fans. They were the first to get a look at the new car which, with its completely redesigned front end, now looks even more powerful and distinctive. The standard LED-Plus headlights have been revamped, and for the first time the vehicle features the illuminated VW logo at the front. A large roof spoiler at the rear ensures maximum downforce, and the LED taillight clusters have been redesigned.

The new 19-inch alloy wheels are a kickback to the classic Detroit wheel, which was introduced for the fifth-generation Golf GTI. The Golf GTI Clubsport’s various functions and systems are coordinated using a newly developed multifunction leather sports steering wheel and a new infotainment system. It is intuitive and makes it possible for the driver to concentrate even better on the road ahead.

The new GTI is as impressive inside as out: the GTI turbocharged engine delivers 400 Nm of torque and 296bhp, all delivered to the road via an electronically controlled front differential lock and adaptive chassis control is available as an optional extra. Another highlight of the new Clubsport is the exclusive Special driving profile which matches all of its systems to the specific driving dynamics required, whether you are on the track or the road.

The GTI Clubsport has outstanding performance figures, accelerating from 0 to 62mph in 5.6 seconds, going on to an electronically limited top speed of 156mph. However, this can be increased with the Race package which takes the top speed on to 166mph. The world premiere marked the start of the Nürburgring 24-hour race, in which the 50th anniversary of the Golf was the focal point for Volkswagen. The Max Kruse Racing team with drivers Benny Leuchter, Johan Kristoffersson, Nico Otto and Heiko Hammel were taking part in the event with a 256 kW (348 PS) Golf GTI Clubsport 24h.3.

Fans will also be able to see three classic first-generation Golf GTIs at the 24h Classic, which takes place in the run-up to the main race. All three vehicles – a Golf GTI 16S Oettinger from 1981, a 78-series Golf GTI Kamei and an 80-series Golf GTI in GTI camouflage design with a '50 years of Golf' logo – are used by the KWL Motorsport team.

Well done VW for keeping alive an iconic hot-hatch loved by millions over the years.