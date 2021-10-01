October is Irish Music Month as we say goodbye to Steve Strange

IT’S heartbreaking news that begins this weeks column. Longtime Irish music advocate, live booking agent and drummer Steve Strange, founder of X-Ray Touring, passed away over the weekend.



A statement from the social media account of his touring company, issued early on Saturday morning, read: “X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness. We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss. Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30-year-plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored. A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”

