Antrim Football Leagues: Pearse's pipped in promotion final by Rasharkin

Pearse's full-back Thomas McFarlane and Rasharkin centre-forward Seamus Ellis fight for possession during Wednesday night's Division Three football final in Ahoghill John McIlwaine

Homefit Antrim Senior Football League Division Three final

Rasharkin 0-12 Pearse’s 0-9



RASHARKIN edged a tense battle with Pearse’s in Wednesday night’s Division Three League final in Ahoghill to claim promotion at the expense of the North Belfast outfit.

The Dreen side came from 0-5 to 0-6 down at half-time to run out winners by three points, but Pearse’s were the architects of their own downfall when they had two players dismissed during a feisty second half.

Both sides had performed admirably in their respective semi-final at the weekend with Pearse’s overcoming the challenge of league-leaders St Comgall’s while Rasharkin defeated St Pat’s Lisburn.

Both sides missed opportunities during the nervous opening exchanges before Stephen Fitzsimmons pointed Pearse’s ahead in the third minute and Ethan Devine extended their lead from a close range free with eight minutes gones.

The North Belfast side were playing early ball into their full-forward line and were causing the St Mary’s defence problems, but the South West side survived the eary barrage before Gerard O’Hagan opened their account with a point at the other end before drawing the sides level with a second on 12 minutes.

Pearse's attacker Piaras Donaghy tries to find a way past Rasharkin's Oran McMullan

The early momentum was with the Belfast side, however, as they were playing with the breeze at their bac and retook the lead thanks to back-to-back points from Ethan Devine (free) and Fionn Grew.

Following the first water break, midfielder Jack Quinn reduced the gap back to the minimum, but Rasharkin suffered a set-back when Gerard O’Hagan was forced to retire with an injury after 25 minutes.

His replacement was St Mary’s skipper Eamon McNeill who was nursing a hamstring injury himself, but he delivered an assured performance for his side when it was needed.

Andrew Hasson levelled the game for a second time before moving Rasharkin ahead on 27 minutes before Devine hit back for Pearse’s.

A free from Stephen Fitzsimmons proved to be the final score of the half as Pearse’s lead a slender 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Pearse’s extended their lead on the restart via another Devine free before Hasson set up McNeill for a well-worked score at the other end.

The North Belfast men were reduced to 14 when Gerard Campbell was shown a red card, but the managed to score the next point of the contest when Devine moved them two ahead once more.

Prior to the second water break, Rasharkin hit back with a point from Tiernan O’Boyle to leave a point between the side.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Seamus Ellis hit a fine point to level the game at 0-7 all before Hasson converted a ’45 to nudge his side into a one-point lead with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

O’Boyle extended the lead to two with an excellent point before Hasson added another in the closing minutes to all but seal the victory for Rasharkin.

Pearse’s refused to throw in the towel and Eamonn Connor reduced the gap to two momentarily before Ellis responded in kind for Rasharkin.

Darren O’Neill’s late dismissal meant Pearse’s ended the game with 13 men and they’ll look to regroup for their forthcoming Junior championship campaign, but Rasharkin can look forward to playing in Division Two next season.



RASHARKIN: R Doherty; P Kelly, K Darragh, C Doherty; F Kennedy, D Quigg, C Kennedy; J Quinn, R O’Boyle; G O’Hagan, S Ellis, O McMullan; T O’Boyle, A Hasson, O McGarrell.

Subs: E McNeill for O’Hagan, T Doherty for Darragh; D O’Doherty for McMullan, C Montgomery for O’Boyle.



PEARSE’S: N Largey; L Giannetto, T McFarlane, D O’Neill; C O’Neill, P Nolan, N Gorman; E Devine, G Campbell; P Donaghy, S Fitzsimmons, S Moreland; L Deegna, D Magee, F Grew.

Subs: E Connor for Giannetto, A McCavana for Nolan, N Ó Cuilin for Fitzsimmons.



REFEREE: K Parke (Naomh Éanna).

