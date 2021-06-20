Antrim Huling Leagues: St John's hold off Dunloy rally to bank win

Doherty Woodshavings Antrim Hurling League Division One

St John's 2-15 Dunloy Cuchullains 0-16

LATE frees from Aaron Bradley put the seal on a win for St John's over Dunloy at a sunny Corrigan Park on Sunday as the Johnnies moved into fourth place in Division One.

With both sides missing a host of regulars, it was an encounter that is hard to read into in terms of the bigger picture, but the Johnnies will be satisfied they claimed victory after going scoreless for 15 second half minutes when Dunloy got to within three having trailed by 10 at one stage.

A look along the sideline and terraces was evidence enough of the talent that was missing for both, but rising star Aaron Bradley for the hosts and the evergreen Paul Shiels were the standouts on the day with the pair landing 19 of the game's scores between them, underlying their class.

In what was a fairly pedestrian affair, the hosts were first on the board as Donal Carson ran through to score before 'Shorty' equalised with the first of his first of the day from a free.

Bradley was next on the board from a placed ball with Shiels replying in kind, but a brace from Bradley - one from play after recieving a good ball from Carson - left the hosts two clear.

Donal Carson on the run

Liam McCann lashed over from range for Dunloy, but points from Oisin Donnelly and another Bradley free gave the Whiterock outfit a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the water break.

A pair of Braley frees extended the lead further with Dunloy struggling to get anything going as a trade of frees maintained the five-point gap, although the visitors did suggest a challenge as Chrissy McMahon and Gabriel McTaggart found their range at stoppage time descended in the opening half.

St John's had been well on top, however, and they were rewarded two minutes into time added on as Donnelly pounced on the break from a Bradley line ball to gather and blast low to the net too give the city side a 1-9 to 0-6 lead at the interval.

Dunloy made a triple substitution at the break and one of the replacements, Ally Dooey, wasted no time in announcing his arrival with a point seconds in, only for Donal Carson to spin clear and lash lover at the other end when there was a suggestion of a goal on.

Paudie McGilligan hit back for Dunloy, but the Johnnies appeared that bit more fluid with Conor Hand and Bradley pointing before Fergal Morgan gathered on then left and smashed home a 41st minute goal to leave it 2-12 to 0-8 and seemingly end the argument.

However, Dunloy dug in and hit the next seven points with four from Shiels including one from play either side of the water break getting them back into contention with Dooey, Shiels and McMahon maintaining the run as the gap was down to three with five to play.

CJ McKenna goes on the attack for St John's

St John's seemed to have completely lost their way as their attacks came to nothing, but were awarded a free that was converted by Bradley on 56 minutes finally settled them having made no impact on the scoreboard for a quarter of an hour.

Eoin McFerran kept Dunloy in the hunt from range, but a pair of Bradley frees put the game to bed fir St John's as they claimed the points to make it back-to-back victories.

ST JOHN'S: S Doherty; J Bohill, D Moran, L Boyd; S Tierney, C Morgan, A McMahon; A McGowan, C Hanna; CJ McKenna, O Donnelly (1-1), A Bradley (0-11, 9 frees); D Carson (0-2), C Hand (0-1), F Morgan (1-0). Subs: C McFall for A McMahon (44).

DUNLOY: C Mullan; C Kinsella, C McKinley, O Quinn; K McKeague, P Shiels (0-8, 7 frees), E Smyth; L McCann (0-1), E McFerran (0-1); P McGilligan (0-1), A McGrath, R Molloy; K McQuillan, G McTaggart (0-1), C McMahon (0-2). Subs: A Dooey (0-2) for K McQuillan (HT), R Mullan for C McKinley (HT), C McQuillan for O Quinn (HT)

REFEREE: Colm McDonald (St Gall's)