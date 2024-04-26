Gaelic Games: Weekend of club hurling ahead

St John’s have made a perfect start in Division One and bid to maintain that when they host Ballycastle on Sunday

IT’S another weekend of club hurling action with the majority of the action to take place on Sunday with the county team in action the previous day.

St John’s have made a great start to the year and have gone perfect through three games, so the challenge will be to maintain that at Corrigan Park on Sunday when they welcome a Ballycastle side that has picked up just one win so far.

Ballygalget are at the opposite end of the table and remain the only team left to put a point on the board as they prepare for the long journey to Cushendall on Saturday evening.

Rossa returned to winning ways at the weekend and they are heading down the Ards to take on Portaferry, while Naomh Éanna - who came up just short against the Johnnies at the weekend - are also crossing the county boundary as they travel to Ballycran.

As expected, Division Two is playing out to be extremely competitive and there are no undefeated teams remaining, but it’s Tír na nÓg topping the pile, albeit with some sides having played a game less. The Randalstown men are at Carey and can stretch their lead on Clooney Gaels who have the bye this week in the 11-team division.

St Gall’s and Cushendun have a game in hand of the leaders but one is set to lose a little pace when they meet at De La Salle Park and it’s an identical picture at St Paul’s where Glenariffe are heading to.

Sarsfield’s are the only side yet to put a point on the board and they are crossing the Lagan and into Down to take on Carryduff, while Loughgiel’s reserves host Glenarm later in the day.

Division Three now contains nine teams with Armagh’s Cuchulainns no longer involved and it’s Creggan who therefore have the weekend off.

Bredagh have made the early running with three wins from three and they put that undefeated record on the lone when they head into the Glens to face Armoy.

Lámh Dhearg have played just one game to date but they are back in action on home soil on Monday against Ballymena’s All Saints who are seeking their first win after picking up a draw so far.

Cloughmills are just one point off the pace and host Rasharkin who have won two from two, while Glenravel will seek to get off the mark against Derry’s Na Magha.

Division Four seems to already be splitting across the middle of the table with it tight at either end.

Gort na Móna have won all three of their games and Ardoyne have gone two for two - the sides set to meet at Enright Park on Sunday afternoon.

Davitt’s have also won all three of their games and welcome a St Brigid’s team that were at the wrong end of a goal blitz by the Gort last weekend to see them slip to their first defeat. Belfast Saints have won two from three and travel to take on Loughbeg Harps.

The reserves of St Paul’s and St Gall’s drew at the weekend to get them both off the mark and they face opposition looking to do the same as the Hoops host Loch Mór Dál gCais and Larne is the destination for the Milltown Row outfit.



Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O’Neill’s Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Cushendall v Ballygalget (Saturday 6.30pm)

Ballycran v Naomh Éanna

St John’s v Ballycastle

Loughgiel v Dunloy

Portaferry v O’Donovan Rossa



O’Neill’s Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Carey v Tír na nÓg

Carryduff v Sarsfield’s

St Gall’s v Cushendun

St Paul’s v Glenariffe

Loughgiel II v Glenarm (4pm)

Clooney Gaels - bye



O’Neill’s Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Glenravel v Na Magha

Cloughmills v Rasharkin

Lámh Dhearg v All Saints (Monday, 7.15pm)

Armoy v Bredagh

Creggan - bye



O’Neill’s Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Gort na Móna v Ardoyne

Loughbeg Harps v Belfast Saints

St Paul’s II v Loch Mór Dál gCais (4pm)

Davitt’s v St Brigid’s

Latharna Óg v St Gall’s II (4pm)