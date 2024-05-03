Prison discussion in the Felons as part of 60th anniversary celebrations

EVENT: Danny Morrison with Gerry Scullion and Tommy Rocks from Felons Club

THE first event as part of the 60th anniversary of the Felons club in West Belfast will take place on Friday night.

'A Night of Reflection' will feature a panel discussion on the lives of volunteers Bobby Sands, Joe McDonnell and Kieran Doherty and the hunger strike of the women’s prisoners in Armagh jail.

The panel will be made up of Mary Doyle, Síle Darragh, Colm Scullion, Jazz McCann and Jackie McMullan and will be chaired by Danny Morrison.

Ex-prisoner Eoghan MacCormac from Derry will also launch his new book ‘Captive Columns: An Underground Prison Press 1865-2000’

Danny Morrison is looking forward to the event.

"The launch of the book by ex-prisoner Eoghan MacCormac looks into all the felons of our land and prison production of newspapers right back to the 19th century," he said.

"It is a well-researched book about the history of republican prisoners and how they reacted to their imprisonment.

"I will be chairing the panel discussion. We are expecting a large crowd."

Doors open at 7.30pm with proceedings beginning at 8pm. Tickets are available from the clubrooms.