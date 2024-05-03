Boxing: Walsh is Bangkok-bound for final Olympic qualifier

AIDAN Walsh will get the final chance to qualify for summer's Olympic Games as he was named in the seven-strong Ireland team bound for Bangkok later this month.

The Holy Family man was unable to seal his spot at the first world qualifier in Italy in March and faced competition from Dean Walsh and Eugene McKeever to land the 71kg slot on the team, but he has earned the nod.

Walsh claimed bronze at the Tokyo games and he will hope to join older sister Michaela who qualified through last year's European Games.

There are five places for this summer's Paris Games up for grabs in Thailand that will see a huge number of entries, meaning the opening bell takes place on May 24 and each weight category will conclude once the Olympic places have been filled, meaning no semi-finals or finals.

In the other weights Ireland are contesting, there are four quota places available aside from the men's 80kg category where there are just three.

Preparations for this team have included a multi-nation training camp in Assisi, Italy, the first Olympic World Qualifier in Milan, a dual-nations training camp and international with Ukraine in Castlerea, and, on Wednesday, the team departs for a multi-nations preparatory camp in Hua Hin, Thailand as Ireland aim to add at least to to the six that are currently guaranteed their place in Paris.

“The competition in Bangkok will be tough," said High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia.

“Boxers are chasing their last chance to become Paris Olympians, and will battle to the final bell. It is a great honour, and a remarkable achievement, to box for Ireland at this level, in the hope of becoming an Olympian. I congratulate each and every one of the boxers, and their clubs, club coaches and families.”

Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.