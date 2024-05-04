Soccer: Hale storm helps Cliftonville end 45-year Irish Cup wait

Clearer Water Irish Cup final (AET)

Cliftonville 3-1 Linfield

TWO Ronan Hale goals in extra-time ended Cliftonville's 45-year wait for the Irish Cup as they sent their fans into dreamland at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The North Belfast side fell behind to an Ethan McGee header after 14 minutes as Linfield dominated, but they grew into the final with Sam Ashford nodding them level early in the second period.

It went to extra-time and if a piece of magic was needed, it came from Hale who curled The Reds in front within the opening minute and then sealed it at the death with Linfield going for broke.

His older brother, Rory, picked up the man-of-the-match award and was instrumental in dragging his team into the game when needed most.

"An amazing day, amazing performance," said Rory, who had come off with cramp as he, like his team-mates, had run himself into the ground.

"I came off with cramp, but that extra singing there (from the supporters) gives the boys an extra 10 per cent when boys were dropping like flies.

"I always say that the start of the season that if you finish above Linfield, you win the league, so we knew it would be a tough game, but we knew it would be a good game-plan from Jim and it paid off."

Linfield were straight down to business, their passing crisp on the slick surface as Cliftonville looked nervous.

Matthew Fitzpatrick forced a smart stop from David Odumosu early as Linfield deliveries were causing problems and it was fair warning as on 14 minutes, Fitzpatrick won a free-kick out on the right with Kirk Millar whipping in a superb ball that was met by McGee's bullet of a header just yards out that gave Odumosu no chance.

Daniel Finlayson nodded wide at the back post from another Millar delivery, while Kyle McClean would then work Odumosu.

Cliftonville desperately needed a spark and it came with 25 on the clock as Odhran Casey nipped in to win the ball in defence, sparking a good move that resulted in Rory Hale whipping in an inviting ball that was begging to be put away, but younger brother Ronan was just inches away from doing just that as he couldn't get a full connection when at full stretch.

This proved a settler for the North Belfast side who carved out another opening soon after, but Ronan Doherty skied his chance.

But The Reds, who were now into the game, would receive a couple of injury blows as goalkeeper Odumosu was forced off in the 37th minute having been clattered into by Joel Cooper 10 minutes earlier. They would lose Odhran Casey right on the half-time whistle as he went down with a suspected knee injury that required treatment from both medics and a stretcher called as the sides went in at the break with Linfield 1-0 to the good.

Luke Kenny was his replacement and was welcomed to the final immediately by Chris Johns who clattered into him and give Cliftonville an opportunity to apply early pressure as they sought a way back.

Ethan McGee nods Linfield into the lead

They were almost architects of their own downfall, four minutes into the second period as a lapse in concentration allowed Copper to nip in and send a dangerous low ball across goal that was flicked on by Fitzpatrick, but Sean Stewart made a vital block on Millar to deny The Blues a second.

It was a big moment and an even bigger one was just two minutes away as Rory Hale, who had become more of an influence, whipped in a good ball from the right with Sam Ashford rising to head past Chris Johns and tie it up.

Linfield responded with a period of pressure, but the game was becoming stretched with Cliftonville looking more dangerous when they got on the front foot, drawing fouls from Mulgrew and McGee that resulted in the yellow cards, the second seeing Rory Hale send in a free-kick that Jonny Addis met and his header looped and bounced just outside the post with Johns beaten.

At the other end, Joel Cooper fired in a cross-come-shot that whistled just outside the post when any sort of a touch would have restored his side's lead.

The minutes were ticking by with Rory Hale thumping straight at Johns and then a Ronan Doherty corner caused all sorts of panic in the Linfield box as Fitzpatrick hacked away.

A winner in normal tie wasn't forthcoming, so into extra-time it was Cliftonville who wasted no time in taking the lead as Ronan Hale raced onto a ball on the left corner of the box, cut in on his right and curled quite magnificently to the net.

Sam Ashford celebrates netting the equaliser

The onus was on Linfield now as the pushed forward, but were almost caught out again by Hale who had an effort deflected out from a breakaway.

It wasn't simply case of digging in for Cliftonville, but there was defending to do in the second period with Stephen Mallon getting a vital touch to a cross with Millar lurking.

Kyle McClean wasn't far away from getting on the end of a Millar delivery as the minutes ticked down with players on both sides now spent.

The seconds must have felt like minutes for Cliftonville as they desperately clung on with Linfield throwing the kitchen sink at it, but with Johns up in one final assault, the ball broke off Ben Wilson with Ronan Hale away and nothing between himself and the net, racing through on the open goal with arms aloft to stoke home and seal it for Cliftonville.

"I said today that I don't mind f I don't score - it's all about that cup," said a delighted match-winner whose goals put the ghosts of 1979 to rest for the Solitude faithful.

"We knew what it would take as Linfield is a great side, but this year there was a buzz; we knew it would be our year, so I'm buzzing.

"Me and Rory are boyhood fans of Cliftonville. We went to every game back in the day and now we're playing and winning the Irish Cup - it's just unbelievable."

CLIFTONVILLE: D Odumosu (N Gartside 37), O Casey (L Kenny HT), J Addis, P Burns, C Pepper (C Curran 88), S Stewart (S Mallon 72), S Kearney, Rory Hale (S Gordon 108), R Doherty, Ronan Hale, S Ashford (B Wilson 88)

Goals: S Ashford 52; Ronan Hale 91, 120+5

LINFIELD: C Johns, D Finlayson (J Stewart 97), B Hall, K Millar, E McGee (M Clarke 90+4), C Shields, J Mulgrew (J Archer 77), K McClean, J Cooper, C McKee (B Graham 77), M Fitzpatrick

Goals: E McGee 14

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson