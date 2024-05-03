Motorists urged to take extra care due to Grosvenor Road lane closure

MOTORISTS are being urged to take extra care as roadworks are ongoing on the Grosvenor Road in West Belfast.

One lane will be closed for the next three months as resurfacing work is completed as part of the Grand Central Station project.

Green Party West Belfast representative Ash Jones has advised commuters to leave extra time on their journeys.

"One side of the road will be closed to pedestrians going up Grosvenor Road for the next three months while they're doing that work," she said.

"Hopefully once we have this station and have that capacity we can actually see some implementation of, for example, the All Island Rail Review, and move to hourly services from Belfast to Dublin, and increased connections for buses generally.

Lane closure on Durham St from Glengall Street Jct Northbound to Grosvenor Road Jct Northbound today (09:30-16:30) to facilitate Phoenix Energy works.



Public transport to access the city is recommended due to possible delays for road users — Translink (@Translink_NI) May 3, 2024

"It is annoying for now, so make sure to leave extra time or consider going a different way to avoid the lane closure on Grosvenor Road if you're going West or onto the motorway or use public transport if you can.

"As unreliable as it is occasionally, it will hopefully be getting better as a result of these works."