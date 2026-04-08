A SPECIAL event was held in Áras Uí Chonghaile on Good Friday where the centre rededicated its meeting space to two giants of the US labour movement.

Mike Quill, founder of the Transport Workers Union (TWU), and John Samuelsen, the union’s current International President, were recognised for the immense contribution of the TWU to the success of the James Connolly Visitor Centre.

A native of Kilgarvan County Kerry, Mike Quill had been a young IRA volunteer during the War of Independence and Civil War. Later emigrating to New York, he joined the strongly influenced Irish workforce on the city’s subways and buses. In the face of ferocious opposition from employers, Quill helped build the Transport Workers Union, organising workers across ethnic, religious and racial boundaries, earning the nickname ‘Red Mike’ in the process.

John Samuelsen, who has family roots in Derry, currently serves as International President of the Transport Workers Union and has been a prominent voice for workers’ rights, continuing the union’s tradition of strong, militant advocacy on behalf of its members.

The Quill/Samuelsen Room will now serve as a central meeting space within the centre, hosting educational programmes and community initiatives.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar Director, Harry Connolly, said: “Renaming this space is a proud moment for us. The support of John and his team in the Transport Workers Union has been central to the success of the James Connolly Visitor Centre, and we are deeply grateful for their continued solidarity.

"It is a privilege to build upon the historic links of labour across the Atlantic, connections that reflect a shared history of struggle and a common vision for justice and equality.”

Speaking at the event, Transport Workers' Union International President, John Samuelsen welcomed the honour stating: “It is a privilege for the Transport Workers Union to be recognised here in a place that celebrates James Connolly’s life and legacy. Mike Quill brought Connolly’s ideas with him to the United States, and those principles continue to guide our union.

"The bond between the Irish and American labour movements is historic and enduring, and we are proud to support the work and mission of the James Connolly Visitor Centre."