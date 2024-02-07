Athletics: Local pupils shine in the Flahavan’s Primary School League

LOCAL athletes have topped the leaderboard at the third round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, which took place at Six Mile Water Park, Ballyclare, on February 1.

Topping the leaderboard in the first girls’ race of the day was Eloise McAuley from St MacNissi’s Primary School, Newtownabbey, followed by Aoife Burke from St Bride’s Primary School, Belfast, in second place and Evie Fawcett from Antrim Primary School in third.

Kiyomi Tosh from Templepatrick Primary School took the top spot in the second girls’ race, followed by pupils from St Michael’s Primary School, Belfast, with Emma Carson finishing in second place and Orla Kelly in third.

Cillian McLoughlin from St Michael’s Primary School, Belfast, was first to cross the finish line in the second boys’ race, followed by Tom McMurray from Inchmarlo Prep School, Belfast, in second place and Leo McClinton from Wallace Prep School, Lisburn, in third.

The pupils have also been competing in teams of six to collect points for their respective schools in order to qualify for the final, with St Bride’s Primary School, Moneynick Primary School, and St Mary’s Primary School, gaining the top spots in the first girls’ team race of the day.

Pupils from St Michael’s Primary School, St Aloysius Primary School, and Pond Park Primary School helped lead their team to victory in the second girls’ team race of the day.

The top three schools in the first boys’ team race were Downshire Primary School, Riverdale Primary School, and St Bride’s Primary School, Belfast, with St Michael’s Primary School, Belfast, Campbell College Junior School, Cabinhill, and Wallace Prep School, Lisburn achieving top points in the subsequent boys’ team race.

The successful athletes are gearing up to take place in the final round later this month at Mallusk Playing Fields.

The top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, a fantastic opportunity which will provide training sessions for the athletes over the next 12 months to support with their personal development.

The 2023-2024 league has been represented by Down native and Flahavan’s ambassador Hannah Gilliland, who has been providing her top tips and advice to the young athletes throughout the league.

Following the final, Hannah will also pay a visit to the winning schools to meet and greet the young athletes starting out on their exciting athletic careers.