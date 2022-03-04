Basketball: Star hope to seal second place with victory at UCD

BELFAST Star will be looking for victory over UCD Marian on Saturday (7pm) to secure second spot in the Super League's North Conference.

Adrian Fulton’s side were on a five-game winning run before last weekend’s defeat to DBS Éanna, from which earned Fulton the InsureMyVan.ie Super League coach of the month.

Star are back in Dublin at the UCD Sports Centre this weekend for their penultimate regular-season game and will have hopes of a return to La Salle Sports Hall for a playoff game, but must wrap up second spot to do so after defeat last week saw their hopes of topping the group disappear.

“We are looking to bounce back after our loss last week, but it will be another massive challenge," said Fulton who is keen to see his side get back on the winning trail.

"UCD are loaded with experience and talent, so we will need to be at our very best. We still need one win to secure second spot and get that home advantage in the quarter-finals.”

UCD Marian just need one more win to secure their playoff spot in the North Conference and finish ahead of Griffith College Templeogue, so a keenly-contested battle is expected in the capital.

In Division One on Saturday, Ulster University host the Portlaoise Panthers at Jordanstown (7.30pm) - that game the second of a doubleheader with the UU women's team who take on Titans BC, hoping to keep their foot on the gas at leaders of the North Conference in Division One of the women's league.