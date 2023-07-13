BBC to broadcast both All-Ireland football semi-finals live this weekend

THIS weekend’s huge All-Ireland football semi-finals will both be shown live on BBC TWO NI as part of BBC Sport’s coverage of Gaelic games.



Last weekend the broadcaster showed live coverage of the hurling All-Ireland semi-finals to great success as Kilkenny and Limerick emerged victorious over Clare and Galway respectively setting up a rematch of last year’s final.



Both games were great spectacles for the sport of hurling and the GAA overall, while the pre- and post-match coverage that featured punditry from Tipperary manager Liam Cahill and Antrim star Neil McManus amongst others – partnered with the hosting of the BBC’s own Thomas Niblock – set a high watermark for this weekend to follow.



The coverage was met online with some very positive responses with one Twitter user greeting the news of further coverage as “fantastic news for everyone in the North” while another suggesting it was “better than RTÉ’s coverage”.

🏆 All-Ireland Football semi-finals 🏆



Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland 🎬



Weekend = sorted 🤩



Full coverage details ⤵️#BBCGAA — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 11, 2023

This weekend’s fixtures see Dublin face Monaghan on Saturday evening (5:30pm) and current holders Kerry going toe-to-toe with Ulster champions Derry on the Sunday afternoon (4pm).



This weekend coverage of Dublin v Monaghan starts from 4:55pm on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland. And on Sunday, build-up to the Kerry v Derry begins on the iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland from 3:30pm.



Both games are set to be an entertaining affair and if last weekend’s clash between Kilkenny and Clare is anything to go off, we are set for another weekend of feisty and competitive action live on BBC TWO and also online on the BBC iPlayer.