ULSTER University today awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at its Belfast campus in recognition of his extraordinary career and his remarkable contributions to public service, environmental advocacy, and the arts.



Born in Austria and later emigrating to the United States, Dr Schwarzenegger rose to international prominence as a seven-time Mr Olympia champion before becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors. He later served as the 38th Governor of California and has been widely recognised for championing environmental action, civic leadership, philanthropy and public service.



The honorary degree also recognises Arnold Schwarzenegger’s contribution to global arts and culture through a film career that helped shape the modern action genre and influence generations of audiences worldwide.



Dr Schwarzenegger’s visit to Ulster University Belfast carries a personal significance – it comes 60 years after his first visit to the city. As a young bodybuilder, he landed in Belfast in 1966 where he was unexpectedly invited to speak to an audience following a competition.



Speaking today Dr Arnold Schwarzenegger said: “Sixty years ago I came to Belfast as a young bodybuilder. I could never have dreamed that I would be back here all these years later to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University. It’s wonderful to be back."

On advice for Ulster University students, he said: “The most important thing in life is to have a clear vision of what you want to accomplish. If you don’t know where you’re going, it’s very hard to get there. I always had a clear goal – to be a bodybuilder and to be a movie star. You need a blueprint.

“Anything that comes easy is not worth getting. The harder it is, the more valuable it becomes. Have a vision, go after it, and don’t let anything hold you back. See it and follow it.

“Education is the foundation – it is a great springboard for your future. The more knowledge you have, the better you become, whether that’s in academia, business, film, or in sport. That is why institutions like Ulster University are so important – this is where you build your knowledge, your confidence, and your future. There is no better place to do that than at a reputable university like this.”

“I want to say thank you to Ulster University, the Vice-Chancellor and the Chancellor for this honorary degree. It means a great deal to me.”

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, said: “Few individuals have shaped global culture across sport, film and public life in the way that Dr Arnold Schwarzenegger has.



“His story – from a young athlete finding his voice in front of an audience in Belfast to becoming one of the world’s most recognisable leaders, actors and activists – speaks strongly to the importance of confidence, determination and ambition. He built a name for himself in professional bodybuilding and acting and he used that platform for ultimate good – to powerfully advocate for the environment, for the people of California and for the philanthropic causes he champions.



“This is why Dr Schwarzenegger is a true inspiration to our incredible students here at Ulster University – it was memorable to witness him sharing his advice and motivations with them and I am confident it will encourage them to also go on to achieve great things.”