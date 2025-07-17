Belfast priest raises over £34,000 for life-saving work in Sudan and Gaza

A BELFAST priest has raised over £34,000 to support life-saving humanitarian work in two of the world’s most war-torn countries.

Canon Sean Rogan of Drumbo and Carryduff parish came up with the idea of a fundraising concert after seeing the plight of millions of people in Sudan and Gaza who are trying to survive the catastrophic conflicts in their countries.

Canon Rogan said: “As with so very many people I have been appalled by what I lam seeing in the media about the terrible plight of the people of Sudan and Gaza and the feeling of inadequacy in how to respond.

"During the pandemic lockdown I used the parish website to entertain parishioners by playing the piano and singing songs. Recently one of the parishioners suggested I should do a concert for the parish and it struck me that if I did so then we could use the event to seek funds for Sudan and Gaza. So we decided to give it a go and the response and generosity of people on the night and since has been staggering.”

The funds received are being equally divided between Gaza and Sudan. Those for Gaza are being sent to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem to use for the relief of those suffering in Gaza and funds for Sudan have been given to Trócaire to support work there with the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes because of the conflict.

David O’Hare, who works for Trócaire in Belfast, travelled to Sudan before Christmas to see first-hand the work being supported by funds from Ireland.

“Millions of people right across Sudan have fled their homes because of the vicious civil war that has torn this country apart since March 2023," he said. "This has been recognised as the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world today. Many are on the move with nothing – no food, no water and no possessions. More than 25 million people do not have enough food to eat. Millions of women and children are at particular risk in this situation from malnutrition and from violence.

Many of the parishioners who took part in the fundraising gathered for the presentation

“I saw the incredible work being done by Trócaire and our local partners working in camps to which people have fled and in the surrounding areas providing food and medical assistance to the people there. This support gives them a fighting chance to survive and rebuild their lives. The work Trócaire is supporting is having a positive impact but the resources are being totally outstripped by the huge level of need. This donation from Canon Rogan will make a massive difference on the ground in Sudan."

Canon Rogan, who is now 86 years of age, added: “Needless to say I’ve been overwhelmed by the extraordinary and generous response not only by the parishioners but also by people of different faiths and none. During the Famine in Ireland in the middle of the 19th century the Muslim Ottoman Sultan sent £1,000 for the relief of the starving Christians in Ireland and it is also claimed that he dispatched ships loaded with food as well. I feel that it is incumbent on us in this island to help in any way we can those who are suffering so terribly in Gaza and Sudan, the vast majority of whom are of the Islamic faith. They are our brothers and sisters.”

