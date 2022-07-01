Best of the West: Brooke Taxis will take you there

Brooke Taxis have been operating in West Belfast for over 40 years, covering Lenadoon, Ladybrook, Poleglass, Twinbrook and the city at large. Wherever you need to get to, Brooke Taxis can take you there.



The staff and drivers at Brooke Taxis were instrumental in keeping our community going during the worst days of the pandemic, prioritising their service to frontline workers getting to work in our local hospitals and elsewhere.



After a difficult period, the community thanked them for their service when Brooke Taxis received the gong for ‘Best Taxi Firm’ in last year’s Best of the West competition.



John Daye from Brooke Taxis thanked customers for nominating them again this year as they look to pick up a second award.

