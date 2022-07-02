Best of the West: That personal experience at Real Life Gym

Real Life Gym is a newcomer on the local scene and it has wasted no time in making its mark.



Based on the Stewartstown Road, owners Sean Hitch and Zoe Burton, opened the doors around 14 months ago with the aim of creating a welcoming environment where all are welcome.



During the period of lockdown, they had been training people outdoors and, with very solid numbers, decided to take the plunge and open their own facility, having gained experience from working in gyms before and with a large number of clients happy to follow.



Sean felt that his past experiences led him to feel that gyms could sometimes be revolving doors with some people filtering in and out, so his aim is to ensure Real Life Gym is something of a private facility with members always having a coach there to assist, giving a personal experience to its 150 members who have all gained something of a team ethic and made this a small community of people.