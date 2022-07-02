Best of the West: Glen Road sandwich bar have it Stacked

Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar opened on the Glen Road in April this year to great fanfare as locals and visitors alike rushed to try their delicious selection of freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads.



With a wide range of items on offer from breakfast items including fries and omelettes to juicy beef burgers and chips at lunchtime, it is clear to see just why they have quickly become a hit.



Some of their most popular items on their menu include their Buffalo Chicken wraps and Cajun wraps with people travelling from far and wide just to try them.



The staff at Stacked say they are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted and would like to thank those who have nominated and voted for them.