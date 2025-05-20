REVEALED: The gun and ammunition seized that put Winkie away

ARREST: The handgun that was seized from Winkie Irvine's car in 2022

POLICE have released photos of the gun and ammunition that was seized from loyalist Winkie Irvine's car and which led to him receiving a 30 months sentence today.

At an earlier hearing, Winston Irvine, aged 49 and from north Belfast, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, two counts of possession of a handgun, possession of ammunition and magazines without a certificate and possession of a prohibited weapon. Today, he was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Robin Workman, aged 54 and from the Larne area, also pleaded guilty to the above offences, and an additional charge of possession of an air rifle without a certificate. He was sentenced to a statutory five year sentence, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Detective Superintendent Moutray, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Irvine was arrested following a stop and search in the Disraeli Street area of north Belfast area on Wednesday, 8th June 2022. Prior to this he had been observed meeting a man, later identified as Workman, in the Glencairn area. Here, Workman placed a bag in the boot of Irvine’s car.

“When Irvine’s vehicle was searched, the bag was found to contain a number of suspected firearms, ammunition and magazines for an assault rifle.

“A later search of Workman’s home led to the seizure of the illegally-held air rifle.”

Detective Superintendent Moutray continued: “Illegal firearms are synonymous with violence.

“We want to reiterate that the possession or use of firearms, imitation or otherwise, is unacceptable in any modern society.

“We are committed to apprehending perpetrators and this demonstrates our commitment towards keeping people safe from the fear, intimidation and control illegal firearms can cause.

“Anyone with information, or concerns, about firearms should contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”