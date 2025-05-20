Loyalist Winkie Irvine sentenced to 30 months for firearms offences

NORTH Belfast loyalist Winkie Irvine has been sentenced to 30 months for firearms offences.

The 49-year-old, of Ballysillan Road, previously pleaded guilty to a raft of charges relating to the seizure of weapons and ammunition by police in North Belfast in June 2022.

He was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court alongside co-accused Robin Workman (54), of Shore Road in Larne.

The court heard how, on the morning of June 8, 2022, police observed both men in the Glencairn Crescent area of North Belfast. Police observed Workman removing an item from his van and placing it into the open boot of Irvine’s car. After the boot was closed, Irvine drove to nearby Disraeli Street, where he was stopped by police.

Irvine initially told police he could not account for the bag in the boot of his car and did not know what it contained. When the bag was searched, police found a Brixia pistol, a Brocock air cartridge revolver, ammunition and magazines.

A search of Workman’s Larne home found a number of items that were seized by police, including a UVF magazine, a UVF armband and an air rifle.

After being arrested, both men initially denied all the charges they were facing but later pleaded guilty to all charges.

In court on Tuesday, Judge Kerr KC outlined submissions from Irvine’s defence counsel, which detailed his “character and long-term commitment to peacebuilding in Northern Ireland”, community work and the fact that he was the main provider for his family.

Judge Kerr KC said there were factors in respect of Irvine that “could be considered exceptional”, in particular his work in peacebuilding, which meant he did not see it fit to hand down a statutory minimum sentence starting at five years.

Handing down a 30-month sentence to Irvine, the judge said he will serve half in prison and half on licence.

Workman’s counsel submitted positive character references from several individuals. He was given a five-year sentence, with half to be served in prison and half on licence.