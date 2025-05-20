West Belfast woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder of her partner

A WEST Belfast woman will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison for the murder of her partner.

Julianne McIlwaine (34), of Hazel Close, Lagmore was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of James Joseph Crossley (38) in 2022. Mr Crossley was stabbed while he slept at her former home in Filbert Drive in Dunmurry on the night of March 1, 2022.

He was taken to hospital, but died soon after. A post mortem confirmed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Ms McIlwaine was given a life sentence last October, after being found guilty of the murder.

On Tuesday, she was told she will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “This has been an extremely difficult case. The two had been in a mutually abusive relationship.

"At the time of Mr Crossley’s death, a restraining order was in place that prohibited him from being in contact with Ms McIlwaine. Despite this safeguard, and a period of separation during which the defendant resided in a woman’s refuge, Julianne contacted Jim to re-establish their relationship, which he agreed to.

James Joseph Crossley (38)

“Ms McIlwaine’s defence was that she had caused the death of Jim Crossley by manslaughter based on a temporary loss of control as a victim of domestic abuse. The jury, however, didn’t accept that she had experienced a loss of control, and convicted her of murder.

“Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has today been held accountable.

“It remains, however, a tragic case which leaves so many family members, including children, totally heartbroken. There are no winners here. Only sorrow prevails.

“It’s a sad reminder that no one should ever take the law into their own hands, and I want to appeal to anyone, irrespective of gender or background, who is experiencing, or has experienced, domestic abuse to please speak to us.

“We know that domestic abuse can take many forms, from coercive control to physical abuse. Whatever your circumstances, I promise that we will listen to you, and we will support you. Please contact us on 101.”

Support for individuals, including details of organisations who can help, is available at www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse.