UPDATE: Female jogger sexually assaulted on Glen Road – teenager is suspect

POLICE investigating a report of a sexual assault in the Glen Road area of West Belfast on Monday morning have confirmed that a teenager is the main suspect.

Around 5.50am, a female jogger reported that she was approached by an unknown male and subjected to an assault. He then made off in the direction of the Falls Road.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “The male, who made off in the direction of the Falls Road is described as being aged in his mid to late teens, white, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured coat with the hood up.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said his thoughts are with a woman.

“It is extremely worrying to hear reports of a woman being sexually assaulted while jogging this morning," he said. "My thoughts are with the woman and I hope she receives the necessary support at this time.

“Sinn Féin representatives are liaising with the PSNI and I would encourage anyone with information contact the police.”

Police said enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed this assault is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 191 19/05/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/