Boxing: Holy Trinity's Roll of Honour board unveiled

FUTURE'S BRIGHT: Boxing sisters Madison and Mila Hawkins pictured at the unveiling of the Holy Trinity ABC Roll of Honour board spanning 50 years of one of the country's most successful boxing gyms based in Turf Lodge

Creating a blow-by-blow Roll of Honour board spanning 50 years of one of the country's most successful boxing gyms is a major undertaking.

But it proved to be a labour of love for Holy Trinity ABC President and the club’s master of all trades, Desi McPhillips.

The Springfield Park man, a Holy Trinity veteran, enlisted the assistance of digital specialist Damian McDonald and club secretary Thomas Hawkins for the complex tasks of designing and computer numeric control routing, collating and checking data, to produce this fitting tribute which McPhillips has generously donated to the boxers of the West Belfast gym.

The result, a striking Roll of Honour presentation board which lists the major achievements of this leading amateur boxing club, was unveiled this week at their Turf Lodge base.

The Big Picture Show: Day 1

Check in with us each night for a series of short, picture-packed videos on our social media platforms over the coming weeks... with a bit of luck, you may even feature in them...#TeamHT pic.twitter.com/r4ldmu64r5 — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) February 5, 2024

"It’s taken many weeks of work to pull it together but it’s been well worth it,’’ said McPhillips.

"We set out to create a Roll of Honour that will take pride of place at the club and inspire every boxer who comes into the Trinity gym in the future.

"I believe we’ve achieved that. These boxers have spread the Holy Trinity club name all over the world.

"They’re a credit to their families and their communities and it’s only fitting that their magnificent feats are recognised for everyone to see, it's a great legacy.’’