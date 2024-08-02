Boxing: Fresh chapter for Agyarko against Karami

Caoimhin Agyarko scored a career-best win over Troy Williamson at the SSE Arena in December

IT’S a fresh start at the SSE Arena on Saturday night for Caoimhin Agyarko.

The former Holy Trinity amateur scored a career-best win over Troy Williamson at the same venue last December in what was his toughest professional assignment to date.

Such a victory ought to have led to have opened the door to another opportunity to take a step towards his ultimate goal of world honours, but instead, he was left searching for a fresh start as his promotional contract with Matchroom contract wasn’t renewed.

It was a strange turn of events, but nevertheless, the 27-year-old is back this week with the opportunity to get the ball rolling once more when he takes on late replacement, late replacement, Bahadur Karami.

On paper, the visitor ought to be a rung or two behind on the ladder and therefore, this is an opportunity for Agyarko to put on a show in his home town and build towards a step-up before the year is out.

“It was a career-best win and performance against somebody no-one wanted to fight,” he said when reflecting of his impressive victory over Williamson.

“I was a bit disappointed to come out the back end of that with no real options, but that’s boxing for you sometimes.

“I had six years with two of the best promoters in the world (Matchroom and previously, Queensberry), certainly in the UK and Europe, so you have to take the good with the bad.

“But I’m back out on August 3 and this is an opportunity to fight back at home at the Odyssey, put on a good performance and kick on.”

This will be Agyarko’s third time fighting in his home city as a pro - not an ideal situation when a major objective of the sport that is to build a fan-base.

Boxing away brought opportunities to appear on some big cards when the major promoters and broadcasters were rarely making the trip to Belfast, but that has changed over the past year.

Conlan Boxing continues to build also, and with the backing of DAZN, look set to provide big opportunities for rising stars and Agyarko believes he can help lead the charge of the next wave.

“I want to carry the flag of Irish boxing and I certainly feel as though I can start headlining shows here,” he stressed.

“I brought a big crowd last time out on a massive card, so I want to fight in Belfast as much as possible and keep building.

“This will be just my third fight back home, so I feel like I need to start building my career here as I’ve been on the road for a long time. Activity, momentum and fighting at home is what I’m looking for.”

Agyarko changed his training base in 2022, moving to Liverpool to work with Joe McNally, but has just had two fights since and that has been less than ideal.

Of course, a rapport can be built in the gym, but it’s on fight night where that relationship can really blossom and regular activity will also help in that regard.

“I’ve only had two fights with them and I’ve been with them for two years,” he continued.

“Injury kept me out for a while, but that’s boxing. A bit of momentum with them and I can come home to take over.”