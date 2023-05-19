Boxing: Taylor bids to create further history against undisputed champ Cameron

Katie Taylor bids to become undisputed at two weight when when she faces light-welterweight champ Chantelle Cameron Matchroom/Mark Robinson

IT’S more than simply a homecoming for Katie Taylor at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Saturday night.

The Bray woman has fought her entire professional career away from home, climbing the undisputed lightweight title and picking up a portion of the light-welterweight crown in 2019 (since relinquished) along the way.

Her big return was supposed to be a rematch against Amanda Serrano following their thriller at Madison Square Garden last year, but the Puerto Rican withdrew due to an injury and left Taylor without a dance partner, adding insult to the injury of this fight not taking place at Croke Park.

But never one to shirk a challenge, the Bray woman opted to take the tougher option. There would have been few complaints had she opted to face a mandatory opponent in what would have been a straightforward assignment, one in which she would face a minimal threat and could put on a show, but no.

Chantelle Cameron suggested a willingness to travel to Ireland to put the undisputed light-welterweight title on the line and Taylor gleefully accepted, so here we are with a match-up that looks impossible to call and is undoubtedly a much tougher assignment than the Serrano rematch.

“This is absolutely incredible, we’re only two days away from making my homecoming fight," said Taylor at Thursday's press conference.

"I think that one of the things that I wanted to achieve when I first turned pro six years ago was to fight here at home.

"This isn’t any normal fight, this is undisputed champions versus undisputed champion.

"I knew that Chantelle wanted this fight as well. It was a very easy fight to make.

"Two undisputed champions facing off against each other is absolutely huge for the sport and it has all of the makings of another epic fight. I never pick the easiest challenges – I want the biggest tests and the biggest challenges. I have a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday evening in front of my home crowd. This is so so special.”

Cameron is naturally bigger and stronger, can really fight and will view this as a gateway to superstardom and the rewards that go with it should she manage to be the first in 23 contests to inflict a defeat on Taylor’s record. Despite being in hostile territory, will really fancy the job and believes she has the tools to get it done.

“For me this fight is bigger than becoming undisputed world champion," said Cameron.

"Anyone in this division or round about this division has always wanted to fight Katie Taylor because she’s the pound for pound best and if you’re in boxing you want to challenge the best as well, especially if you’re a champion. You’ve got to set yourself them sort of goals and try achieve your own greatness.

"I’ve always wanted this fight and I didn’t think it would happen. I’m here now. I’ve got so much respect for Katie Taylor as well.

"It will definitely be hostile but it’s going to be tunnel vision and I’ll be focused on the job at hand. I’ll let everything else go above my head, I’ve got one job to do and that is to win.”

Taylor will certainly be boosted by fighting at home for the first time as a pro and will be absolutely determined her dream return won’t turn into a nightmare, with victory making her a double undisputed champion and adding to an already remarkable legacy.

A convincing case can be made for either outcome, but this is a fight that seems like it can’t fail to deliver and promises to be an incredible Irish sporting occasion with perhaps another glorious chapter written in the career of the country’s greatest ever sportspeople.

Yet Taylor has found a way when the pressure has been put on in the past and with this being her big night, it's hard not to see her producing the goods once more.



