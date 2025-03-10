Brassneck Youth team up with the National Theatre

A BELFAST youth theatre group is breaking down barriers to access to the arts through its burgeoning relationship with one of the world’s most prestigious theatre organisations.

Brassneck Youth has built on initial interactions with the National Theatre (NT) of Great Britain after they visited the youth arts group at their base in West Belfast last year.

During that visit, the young actors workshopped a play from the NT’s Connections programme, a youth theatre festival which champions the talents of young artists in Ireland and Britain.

Each year, the NT – which was founded by Lawrence Olivier in 1963 – commissions a series of new plays for young actors through the programme, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Brassneck Youth has now been accepted on to this year’s programme, the first time in the festival’s history that a West Belfast organisation has taken part. As part of the festival, they will perform ‘Normalised’ by the playwright and screenwriter, Amanda Verlaque in Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Saturday 8 March.

Their performance of the play – which deals with grief, environmental and LGBTQIA+ issues – will then transfer to the Lyric Theatre in April, alongside youth theatres from across Ireland, as part of the NT Connections Partner Festival.

Brassneck Youth director Alison McCrudden said the opportunity to be part of NT Connections programme – whose alumni includes David Oyelowo, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Callum Scott Howells and Keira Knightley – was testament to the young artists’ talent and an indicator of what can be achieved thorough the provision of high quality, participatory arts programmes.

“Brassneck Youth was set up in response to the lack of quality, participatory arts programmes for young people in this part of the city,” said Alison.

“The Connections programme not only supports the kind of work we do but the plays’ themes and issues give young actors a way to be heard, to draw on their own experiences and present those on stage. Representation is vital for the young artists.

“The opportunity to play to a home audience before transferring to the Naughton Stage at The Lyric is an experience that these young people will never forget and can be the beginning of a pathway to a career in the arts.



“In recent weeks we have seen young actors at the IFTAs and BAFTAs speak passionately about how access to the arts can make all the difference – especially in working-class areas and disadvantaged communities.

“The Connections programme, and our participation in it, helps to create and promote that much-needed access.”

Behind the scenes of the production is an all-female team, led by Alison, a well-known and respected arts practitioner in the city who, for the last 20 years, has worked as an actor, director, producer, writer and facilitator.

By her side is actor Bernadette Brown, known from television dramas such as Say Nothing, Blue Lights and Hope Street, but also a dedicated supporter of inclusive arts who is currently working with Brassneck Youth as their acting coach.

That ‘Normalised’ is being staged at the Cultúrlann on International Women’s Day hasn’t been lost to the team.

“We know gender equality and representation is still an issue in all areas of the arts so having an all-female team bring a female playwright’s work to the stage on that date is an added boost.

“In the meantime, as well as rehearsing the play, the young artists are working collaboratively on all aspects of the design process including set and costumes to ensure we produce a high-quality performance experience for everyone. At Brassneck Youth we raise the bar and the young artists always jump over it!”