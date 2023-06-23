CINEMA AND STREAMING: A top cast in Anderson’s stellar latest

Cinema

Asteroid City

One strictly for those of you who appreciate the oddball artistry of director Wes Anderson, Asteroid City is both strikingly beautiful and wonderfully complex. Anderson isn't known for delivering conventional or linear cinematic experiences, and Asteroid City holds true to this auteur's unique sense of style and approach to narrative. Set in a small desert town, the action revolves around an annual stargazer convention, a conflicted playwright in the throes of creativity, and his bewildered cast of characters struggling to get to grips with the play and their roles. It's poetic, surreal, sincere and everything you'd expect from a Wes Anderson movie. Bliss!



No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence returns to the screen after a short break to recharge her batteries and, No Hard Feelings sees Lawrence have a bit more fun in this playfully naughty coming-of-age flick. Lawrence plays Maddie, a hard-up young woman who accepts an unconventional job offer to date the 19-year-old son of two overly worried parents concerned their introverted kid is lacking in essential 'life experience' before going to college. Playful, sassy and with a wicked sense of humour, No Hard Feelings is well worth a go if you're in need of a giggle this weekend.



Netflix

Titans - Season 4

It's the fourth and final season of DC's hit Netflix series, and any fans who have been following this will be keen to see what fate has in store as the Titans face up to their deadliest foe yet, Brother Blood. The last few seasons have been a bit of a slow-burn, so here's hoping the Titans deliver an unforgettable finale that does the previous seasons justice.



Amazon Prime Video

I'm a Virgo - Season 1

From the mind of director Boots Riley, the genius who gave us the sublime social satire Sorry to Bother You, I'm a Virgo is a coming-of-age tale with a difference. Smart, witty, funny and sure to entertain, the action here focuses on a 13-foot tall teenager from Oakland who escapes his suffocating existence and sets out to experience a life more fulfilling. This one has plenty of heart and soul.

Disney+

Secret Invasion

Early reports are indicating that Marvel's latest spinoff series is going to be worth the hype with the legendary Samuel L Jackson returning as Nick Fury, the man behind S.H.I.E.L.D. and architect of the Avengers. Secret Invasion sees Fury face up to the biggest challenge of his career when a race of shapeshifters known as Skrull descend on the Earth. Marvel's output rarely disappoints, so this one is well worth a shout.