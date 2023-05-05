CINEMA AND STREAMING: It’s explosive action with a conscience

CINEMA

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

A tense and unforgiving thriller, Cam director Daniel Goldhaber's latest film is a twisted tale that sees a band of young and idealistic environmental activists concoct a highly dangerous plan to sabotage an oil pipeline. Motivated by their unified desire to fight against the industrial capitalist machine that's poisoning the planet, each member of the gang also has their own personal motivations for wanting to risk their lives in the fight against climate change.

Dark, gripping and unfailingly sinister, How to Blow Up a Pipeline is the type of film that keeps you guessing until the very end, and delivers a powerful, unforgettable punch. How to Blow Up a Pipeline is screening at the QFT in Belfast from May 5 to 11.



NETFLIX

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

If you enjoyed the opulence and extravagance of Netflix's hugely popular Bridgerton, without a doubt one of the most frivolous TV creations of all time, then this spin-off series will whisk you away on a wave of pure and unadulterated fantasy of frills, bodices, and ballgowns.

This time around, fans will be transported through time as we witness Queen Charlotte's love affair with King George III, and life within the royal court isn't wanting when it comes to juicy gossip and scandalous liaisons. You'll not be missing this if you've already been bitten by the Bridgerton bug!



AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Beautiful Disaster

An adaptation of Jamie McGuire's hit novel, Beautiful Disaster is a devilishly playful romcom that tells the story of two very mismatched college students who meet at an underground fight club.

Yep, it's not your usual setting for a rom-com flick, but Beautiful Disaster proves to be surprisingly engaging with great performances from Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner, both of whom play their parts to perfection. Give this a go if you fancy a leftfield romance with plenty of spice.

DISNEY +

A Small Light

Tense, harrowing and inspired by real-life events, A Small Light tells the story of Miep Gies, secretary to businessman Otto Frank and the woman who agrees to hide Otto and his family at her home in Amsterdam in the wake of the Nazi occupation during World War II. With a great cast including Bel Powley, Gangs of London's Joe Cole and the excellent Liev Schreiber, this is a quality World War II drama that offers a new perspective on the harrowing story of Anne Frank.