CINEMA AND STREAMING: New Book Club chapter ready to open

Cinema

Book Club 2: The Next Chapter

There's definitely a market for movies about mad for it OAPs who decide to throw caution to the wind and jet off on one 'last' adventure to exotic locations. Think Marigold Hotel, think Last Vegas, think 80 for Brady, and you're in the Twilight Years zone. Now the Book Club crew are at it and decide to pack up their angina pills and embark on a vacation to Italy to soak up some much-needed vitamin D and pasta that doesn't come out of a tin. To be fair, the first Book Club outing was a roaring success, and audiences can expect more of the same harmless, spritzer-sipping shenanigans this time around.

Love Again

Cheesier than a Cracker Barrel factory, this lovelorn romcom features an extended cameo from Céline Dion, the undisputed Empress of Cheddar. An adaptation of Sofie Cramer's popular novel, Text For You, Love Again will appeal to those who enjoy nothing more than a Hallmark Channel quality smooch-fest. The story follows Mira, a children’s author who is struggling to overcome the untimely death of the love of her life at the hands of a drunk driver. Deep in the depths of despair she decides to send a text to her deceased boyfriend’s phone, but she's unaware his number has been promptly transferred to a new hunky owner, music journalist Rob. It's predictable, hammy and oozes more sentiment than your average sympathy card. One for the diehard romcommers only!

Netflix

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez showed she can still kick some butt in the recent comedy action flick, Shotgun Wedding, and good old Jenny from the Block is clearly in the mood for more action as she takes on the role here of a deadly assassin who comes out of retirement to protect her long-lost daughter. Directed by Niki Caro, a top female director who gave Disney's live-action remake of Mulan some much-needed grit and flair, The Mother sees Lopez smoulder as an international gun for hire who will go to any lengths necessary to protect her kin. Give this a go if you fancy fisticuffs, shootouts and highlight-singeing explosions.

Disney +

The Muppets Mayhem

What's not to like about a new Muppets series? Delivering harmless family-friendly comedy and the kind of musical numbers that get stuck in your head for days on end. We have high hopes for The Muppets Mayhem as the focus moves away from the usual suspects of Kermit and co and tells the story of The Electric Mayhem Band as they attempt to record their long overdue first-ever studio album. Stateside critics took a while to come onboard, , saying this one takes a few episodes to get into its groove, but it ltimately delivers with great tunes and more than enough zany comedy to keep both kids and Muppet-loving adults entertained.