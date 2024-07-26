CINEMA: Deadpool & Wolverine is fantastically fierce and frenetic



FEVERISHLY anticipated by fans for what seems like an eternity now, Deadpool & Wolverine finally sees the light of day this weekend.

Not your usual superhero, Deadpool is very much a required taste. R-rated, foul-mouthed and blissfully at ease with his gung-ho attitude to blind, mindless violence, Ryan Reynolds' take on the much-loved Marvel misfit is career defining stuff.

Likewise, there will never be another Wolverine quite like Hugh Jackman. The man is stacked, pumped and defines the red-eyed berserker rage required to make X-Men's notoriously grumpy Logan jump straight from the pages of the comic books into full-bodied life on the big screen.

And here we have it, two of Marvel's most deadly characters finally joining forces for a battle royal against enemies, old and new, spanning the endless possibilities, dilemmas and dangers posed by a multiverse of all-you-can-eat proportions.

Free Guy director Shawn Levy doesn't waste any opportunities when it comes to letting these two Marvel heavyweights go toe-to-toe. Deadpool and Wolverine clash superbly in more ways than one, and both Reynolds and Jackman positively shine together, their ballsy and abrasive chemistry an absolute joy to behold.

There is a lot going on here, and if you are a Marvel devotee then it will be no surprize when Lady Deadpool, Deadpool Kid and even Dogpool all turn up to take part in this extravaganza – this isn't breaking news after all, it's precisely what you have been waiting for!

Throw in some very tight action sequences and gloriously OTT set pieces, Deadpool & Wolverine is a fierce, frenetic and fabulously entertaining riot throughout.



I Saw the TV Glow

With nods to David Lynch and David Cronenberg (two of my favourite David's I’ll have you know), rising director Jane Schoenbrun sculpts a dark and alluring tale that's as trippy as it is unsettling.

The action revolves around two high school misfits Maddy and Owen, who don't really fit in with anyone in school and struggle to get to grips with the harsh realities of life around them.

One thing the couple have in common is their love of a weird and creepy TV show called The Pink Opaque. When their favourite show gets axed, Maddy goes missing, and the lines between reality and fantasy begin to blur.

Think Strangers Things, blended with Donnie Darko, but with a defined and playful visual style that has set Schoenbrun apart from other emerging directors.

Give this one a go if you fancy something a little bit different this weekend.

I Saw the TV Glow is screening at the QFT in Belfast from Friday 26 July to Thursday 1 August.