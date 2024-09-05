Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus between Belfast and Dunmurry

ATTACK: Police have appealed for information following the assault

POLICE have issued an appeal for information following a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl on a bus between Belfast and Dunmurry last week.

Police say the assault took place at around 7.40pm on Friday 30th August.

Officers would like to speak with a man who was described as having short hair, a beard and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and light coloured shoes.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious should call police on 101 and quote reference 711 of 01/09/24.

You can report online here: https://www.psni.police.uk/report.