Buses to start operating from Belfast Grand Central Station this Sunday

ALMOST THERE: Grand Central Station on the Grosvenor Road will open to buses this Sunday

BELFAST Grand Central Station is set to open on Sunday when buses currently operating from the Europa BusCentre relocate to the new £340 million transport facility.

A date for the commencement of rail operations has yet to be confirmed for the largest integrated transport hub in Ireland, situated at the bottom of the Grosvenor Road, which will replace Great Victoria Street train station and the Europa BusCentre.

There will be double the number of rail platforms from four to eight and an increase in the number of bus stands from 17 to 26, increasing the available capacity.

A sneak preview inside the station today

Cross Border Enterprise services will also relocate to Belfast Grand Central Station with an hourly timetable later this year, bringing passengers into the heart of the city from Dublin.

Beyond transportation, it is envisaged that the facility will be a new destination in the heart of Belfast where people can meet thanks to a range of hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

Outside Belfast Grand Central Station there will be a new public realm space, Saltwater Square, with a strong emphasis on arts and culture. This will be complete in 2025.

The station is also a major regeneration project for this part of Belfast with the potential for 1.3m sq feet of mixed use office, residential, leisure and retail space.

To help passengers familiar themselves with the new station Translink have produced a video guide. Signage will also be placed along three main routes into Belfast Grand Central Station, with access to the new station via Grosvenor Road and Saltwater Lane, off Glengall Street).