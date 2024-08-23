MOVIES: A familiar story – but well worth a watch

Blink Twice

With notable similarities to the Knives Out murder mystery Glass Onion and Mark Mylod's twisted thriller The Menu, Blink Twice is the story of a mysterious billionaire who invites a group of randomers to his secluded island to party hardy.



Yep, it may be a premise that's been used before, but actor turned director Zoë Kravitz cranks up the suspense and tension in an impressive directorial debut that will creep you out and keep you guessing until the end.



The awesome Channing Tatum plays super-rich technology tycoon Slater King who strikes up a friendship with cocktail waitress Frida (played by the excellent Naomi Ackie) at one of his lavish fundraising events.



Sparks fly, and by the end of the night Slater has invited the lowly Frida to jet off to his luxury tropical island with him and his buddies. Joined by her eager friend and roommate Jess, the girls can't quite believe their luck and fall into the lavish lifestyle with ease.

But all is not as it seems, and it soon becomes clear that Slater's luxurious paradise is hiding some very nasty secrets.



Channing Tatum is superb as the creepy and mysterious Slater, while Naomi Ackie makes for a relatable heroine you want to cheer on every step of the way; it's also great to see Christian Slater and Haley Joel Osment back on the big screen.



Give this a go if you're in the mood for an unsettling and unnerving thriller this weekend.



The Crow

It's been thirty years since the release of Alex Proyas' The Crow, the movie that made a star out of the ill-fated Brandon Lee. So, it’s probably about time a new version of James O'Barr's cult comic book creation made it to the screen.

Some fans feel that Brandon Lee's legacy remains intact with 1994's The Crow, and the mere idea of introducing a new version is sacrilege. But no matter how you personally feel about it, it will be interesting to see if director Rupert Sanders can do the story and O'Barr's gothic vision justice.



Starring an absolutely ripped Bill Skarsgård, we're hoping this version of The Crow pays suitable homage to the gritty and supernatural roots of the comic, while giving a new generation a version that delivers the kind of bone-crunching, revenge-fuelled action that fans of both the original movies and comic will appreciate.

