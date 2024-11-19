BOOKS: Blockbuster account of H-Block escapee's flight to California and fight for justice

'MOST SECURE PRISON IN EUROPE': The H-Blocks of Maze-Long Kesh pictured in August 1981 during the hunger strike Basil McLaughlin belfastmedia.com

Above the Ground, the story of Kevin Barry Artt, 1983 H-Block escapee who found refuge in California, is much like that of Gerry Conlon's of the Guildford Four (dramatized in the powerful film 'In The Name Of The Father'): ready-made for a blockbuster thriller.

As an innocent man, Kevin endured multiple assassination attempts by loyalists and the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), was falsely accused of murder by informants, coerced into confessing under extreme duress, wrongfully convicted, and sentenced to life in the notorious H-Block prison in the North of Ireland.

This gripping book follows his dramatic prison break, life as a fugitive in California, tense courtroom battles, and the hope of a happy ending. Author and attorney Dan Lawton, who served on Kevin's legal team, provides an intimate, lawyerly examination of the evidence and a heartfelt narrative of Kevin’s life and trials.

Growing up as an Irish Catholic in Belfast during the height of the 'Troubles', Kevin’s experiences weren’t unusual: his father's business was burned, and he was brutally beaten by loyalists simply for being identified as Catholic. HUNTED: Kevin Barry Artt in 1996. Photo by Michael Brennan.

Though his family wasn't politically involved — his grandfather served in the Royal Irish Constabulary —Kevin’s job as a taxi driver put him under suspicion by British military forces who patrolled Belfast’s streets.

Dan Lawton, author of ABOVE THE GROUND, talked about Kevin Barry Artt and his escape from prison when talking at Notre Dame Law School!



Get your copy of the book to read more about it here: https://t.co/0rod90yb0h#AboveTheGround #DanLawton #TrueCrime #WildBluePress #IAN1 pic.twitter.com/BopyD9Nt4C — WBPTrueCrime (@WBPTrueCrime) December 29, 2023

In 1978, after IRA volunteers assassinated Maze-Long Kesh prison governor Albert Miles in response to reported abuse and torture of republican prisoners, Belfast police, desperate for an arrest, framed Kevin to shield the real perpetrator, a police informant.

Following his wrongful conviction in the Christopher Black show trial, Kevin joined 37 other republican prisoners in the famed 1983 Maze prison escape, one of the most daring and notorious prison breaks in history.

Fleeing to California, he found shelter with the supportive community at Ireland’s 32, a San Francisco pub owned by Jack Webb. Kevin's 1992 arrest in San Diego led to a prolonged legal battle over extradition. Lawton captures these events with remarkable detail, although it ultimately caused a rift between him and Kevin just before the book’s release.

In 1996, Kevin successfully fought British attempts to extradite him, and, in 2020, his Belfast conviction was finally overturned. Evidence had been falsified and suppressed, and informant testimony proved unreliable. Shockingly, at least one detective admitted to Kevin that he knew he was innocent.

Remarkably, Kevin has not grown bitter from his experiences. He has built a life in America, has a family, owns a business, and dreams of the day he receives a Presidential Pardon for passport violations so he can return to Ireland, where he plans to kiss the ground upon arrival at Shannon or Dublin airport. Once pardoned, he will be able to return to his American home when he wishes.

Lawton’s account, honed by years on Kevin Barry Artt’s legal team, brings an advocate's insight and dedication to exposing injustice.

A must-read for anyone interested in Irish history, true crime, or courtroom drama. A Perfect Christmas present for friends with a passion for Ireland.

The American edition of this book titled 'Above the Ground' is also available as an audiobook and includes background on the Anglo-Irish conflict. The European version, The Hunted, features color photos.