Woman dies after traffic collision at Hannahstown church

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: The carpark of St Joseph's Church in Hannahstown where the accident took place

A WOMAN has died following a road traffic collision in West Belfast.

The woman, in her 70s, was one of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in the carpark of St Joseph's Church on Hannahstown Hill at around 6.50pm on Saturday, November 9.

Sadly, she has now passed away from her injuries in hospital.

The second female pedestrian received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services and established that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with the pedestrians and a second vehicle.

"Sadly, one of the pedestrians, a female in her 70’s, later died from her injuries in hospital.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage of the vehicles involved -– a silver Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Ford Kuga, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1355 of 09/11/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson said: "Our community was shocked when news of this incident broke, we are now saddened to hear that one of our parishioners has lost their life as a result.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be heartbroken.

"I know our community will rally round and offer what support it can to the family at this very difficult time."