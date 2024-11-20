Soccer: Willowbank book their place in the Steel & Sons Cup final

Steel & Sons Cup semi-final

Willowbank 2-0 Ballymoney United

A DOMINANT first half and controlled second saw Willowbank through to their first-ever Steel & Sons Cup final as Ballymoney United had no answer at a freezing Seaview on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Ciaran Winchester and Eamonn Hughes from the spot gave Declan McCrory's side an advantage they never looked like losing as they managed the game in the second period.

They bossed this semi-final for the most part, setting the tone and ensuring it was played on their terms as they looked the hungrier team from the off and now will return to Seaview on Christmas Day to look forward to when they will play the winner of Friday's second semi-final between Killyleagh and Derriaghy CC.

"You wouldn't have dreamt this a couple of years ago," said a delighted McCrory, who revealed there had been plenty of personal anguish for the club off the pitch in the build-up.

"Where we came from to where we are now: Playing BDFL (Belfast District) football and it's been a constant step-by-step into the NAFL 2C, 2B, 2A, right the way up. The majority of those players have come the whole way into this level of football and now we take the next step into the most prestigious cup competition in Intermediate football.

"Some of those players wouldn't have been given a sniff at this level by other clubs, but they have proven themselves step by step up each division and it's amazing to see.

"I'm so proud of them. We are in the Steel & Sons final by right and nobody can take that away from us.

"Damien Campbell, one of the coaches couldn't be here as he had to have his appendix out today; the captain's father died on Monday; 'Flamer's' uncle passed two weeks ago and we have Jamesy and Geordie who passed away, but it all just fuelled momentum and motivation as the players just love the club."

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

All over at Seaview and Willowbank are https://t.co/4MQjoykjCk Steel & Sons Cup Finalists. pic.twitter.com/uOn5AURg0D — Co Antrim FA (@CoAntrimFA) November 20, 2024

Willowbank were straight down to business as Matthew Reid nodded wide from an early corner. Gary Manson then let fly from distance, but his effort whistled past the far post.

Ballymoney had the odd foray forward with Rafferty Mackay clipping in a decent ball, but it was just too high for Matthew Knight to turn in.

It was a brief respite as the West Belfast side was getting closer with Gary Manson's delivery from corners causing problems. He floated to the back post with 13 played and Ryan McAreavey hooked it back into the danger area with Christopher Heaney guiding a header off the post with the rebound scrambled behind.

Manson sent into the near post this time with Heaney's glancing header forcing a save from John Connolly, the ball breaking out to Ciaran Manson, who thumped wide from yards out.

The North Antrim side had their openings too as a mistake allowed a ball to be threaded through for Knight to chase, but Ciaran Kelly was quick out of his goal to smother.

Knight was played through again, this time with a delicate ball from Reece Watton, but he could only find Kelly when one-on-one.

Willowbank were quick to reestablish their dominance and it led to the breakthrough on 33 minutes as a patient spell of passing resulted in Ciaran Manson finally spotting an opening, clipping into Ciaran Winchester who took it down in stride and finished over Connolly.

It was no more than the 'Bank deserved and Eamonn Hughes almost found Winchester again with a fine ball out from the back.

The movement and crisp passing of Willowbank were causing problems as they dominated and Christopher Heaney had sent a half volley at Connolly.

A rather fortuitous equaliser may have arrived in the 41st minute as Kelly came out to clear but he hit Ciaran Manson with the ball spinning back and out for a corner when it could have gone anywhere.

The defence dealt with the ball in and Willowbank broke with pace and purpose as Christopher Heaney rolled a ball into the box that broke back towards Winchester and referee Conor Murphy spotted a trip and pointed to the spot with Hughes thumping home to make it 2-0 at the break.

The onus was on Ballymoney to turn things around and they did start the second half higher up the pitch, continuing to look for the ball into Knight to stick and Hughes had to be alert to get back and cover at one stage.

A deflected effort from Leon Patton then spun at Kelly as he forced the ball behind, but the West Belfast side wasn't exactly under the cosh either despite the intensity of their attacking play from the first half dipping.

The minutes were ticking by and the West Belfast side was comfortable as Ballymoney still hadn't fully gone for broke.

Indeed, any hope really ought to have been extinguished in the 77th minute as Christopher Heasney broke along the left and teed-up substitute Declan Gill, but he couldn't keep his shot down with the goal at his mercy.

Ballymoney probed to find a way back but there was no real conviction about anything they were doing until too late when Mackay let fly with an effort from outside the box that was tipped onto the bar and over by Kelly at full stretch.

This came with 87 minutes on the clock but it proved their last threat as Wilolowbank had a couple of opportunities to put the icing on the cake, but the job was done as they can look forward to the final.

"There were two teams there but only one was trying to play," McCrory added.

"They sat with 11 behind the ball and tried to frustrate us and to a certain extent it worked, but the pressure was growing, the confidence was building and the goal was coming. The performance could be better but I couldn't be happier with the result.

"It doesn't matter how you win a semi-final and the second half just died there, but we were happy to keep it. It probably bored everyone here, but I've never been happier to be bored."

WILLOWBANK: C Kelly, M Reid (O Crawford 72), G Manson, E Hughes, C Manson, C Winchester (M Savage 64), R McAreavey, P Devine, T McCrory, N Halfpenny (D Gill 64), C Heaney.

Goals: C Winchester 33; E Hughes (pen) 43

BALLYMONEY UNITED: J Connolly, J Douglas (L McConnell 56), J Drain, K Crawford, C Douglas, J Tennant, M Knight, R Mackay, P Keane, L Patton (A Ferreira 72), R Watton.

REFEREE: C Murphy