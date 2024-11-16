MOVIES: Are you not entertained? Well, you soon will be

SEQUEL: Paul Mescal plays Lucius, son of Maximus, who vows revenge on those responsible for the death of his father

Gladiator II

The long wait is finally over, and Ridley Scott's much-hyped sequel to arguably one of his finest films finally hits the big screen this week.

Now Scott's track record can be hit or miss, and you only have to look at the mixed reception to Napoleon to see this popular director doesn't always get it right.

Thankfully, early reports are indicating that Gladiator II does indeed do justice to the original, so fans can rest a little easier until they have the chance to see it for themselves.

The action is set 20 years after the death of Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Ireland's own Paul Mescal plays Maximus’s son Lucius. Now a grown man, Lucius is unable to forgive or forget the series of events that led to his father's death and vows to continue the fight to free Rome from the tyranny of its new spoilt and bloodthirsty emperors.

Under the guidance of slave owner Macrinus, Lucius trains for death or glory in the Colosseum, and it's a fight that will see him take on the majesty and might of Rome's deadliest warriors.

With a great cast, including Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II promises the same kind of intense, gory action and dirty Roman politics that made us fall in love with the first movie.

Get your seats booked in advance for this one!



Conclave

Speaking of intensity, if there's anyone who can deliver a deep, brooding and tortured performance, it's Ralph Fiennes.

A gripping thriller with an great story and a stand-out cast delivering magnificent performances, Fiennes plays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, a loyal and devoted servant of the Pope who has been in the pontiff's inner circle for years. When the Pope dies, Lawrence finds himself responsible for organising the Conclave, the highly secret meeting of the Church's leading cardinals to elect the next leader of the Church.

GRIPPING: Ralph Fiennes stars in the rattling good Vatican-based thriller Conclave

Following hundreds of years of tradition, the Conclave must remain in a secure room in the Vatican until a successor receives a majority of votes, and we soon find that politics is just as volatile, nasty and unpredictable in the heart of the Vatican as it is in any political institution.

Directed by Edward Berger, who also directed the award winning All Quiet On the Western Front, Conclave sees legendary stars such as Sergio Castellitto, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini bring this tense and gripping tale to life. If you're in the mood for a top quality drama this weekend, Conclave will not disappoint.