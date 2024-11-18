Two arrested after early morning motorway pursuit ends in West Belfast

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an early-morning vehicle pursuit in West Belfast.

At approximately 2.30am on Monday morning, police observed a white Volkswagen Golf travelling on the Westlink. Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, however, it continued to travel at speed – at one stage on the wrong side of the road and at speeds of up to 120mph.

A police pursuit ensued, and officers attempted to slow the vehicle down by the use of a stinger device being deployed.

The driver continued towards Blacks Road and ended up colliding with the police vehicle when it was brought to a stop in Stockmans Lane.

Two men, aged 33 and 24, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving with no licence. They were both taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The 24-year-old man has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue – whilst the 33-year-old man remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Irwin said: “Extensive damage was caused to the police vehicle. Thankfully, however, minor injuries were reported by two officers. I would stress that the actions of the driver responsible for the pursuit and subsequent collision with our officers is totally unacceptable.

“Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned. This pursuit took place on one of Northern Ireland's busiest road networks -– due to the seriousness of what happened, officers were forced to close part of the M1 for a time until the vehicle was brought to a safe stop.

“Thankfully we are not dealing with more serious injuries today. Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again."