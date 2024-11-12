Whip-Crack-Away as St Agnes' Choral Society take to Opera House stage

ONE of Belfast’s biggest and best musical societies is back on stage as St Agnes’ Choral Society proudly presents the classic musical Calamity Jane at the Grand Opera House.

Running until Saturday, audiences are invited to step into the Wild West and join the fearless Calamity Jane for a night of unforgettable music, laughter, and adventure.

Following the resounding success of their 2023 sell-out production of The Addams Family, which won the prestigious Best Visuals award from the Association of Irish Musical Societies, and 2024 critically acclaimed production of Young Frankenstein which received a nomination for Best Comedienne for Emma Nugent, St Agnes’ Choral Society is thrilled to present another spectacular show for the people of Belfast and beyond. Calamity Jane is a heartwarming and entertaining journey packed with charm, humour, and a touch of the frontier spirit.

This beloved musical, made famous by Doris Day, follows the story of Calamity Jane, a fearless and outspoken frontierswoman, as she navigates life in the Black Hills of Dakota. With toe-tapping tunes like “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away),” “The Black Hills of Dakota,” and “Secret Love,” this show will have audiences singing along and tapping their feet all night long. The production features a vibrant cast of local talent in a sixty-strong cast, along with stunning set design and a live band that brings the world of Calamity Jane to life.

Calamity Jane is packed with unforgettable songs, lively dance numbers, and the kind of old-fashioned fun that will captivate audiences of all ages. Directed by St Agnes’ Choral Society’s talented production team, including Laura Kerr as Director, Andrew Robinson as Musical Director, and Amy Blackshaw as Choreographer, the show features a talented ensemble cast that brings this beloved classic to life. Leading the way are some familiar faces from previous Aggies productions and some new, including Lorraine Jackson, Gareth McGreevy, Kyle Emerson and Fiona Keegan.

Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/calamity-jane or by contacting the Grand Opera House box office on 028 9024 1919.