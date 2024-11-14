Best hurlers in the country will be in the West for massive Gaza fundraiser

THIS Saturday Corrigan Park on the Whiterock Road will host a star-studded hurling game between an Ulster Select and a renowned Rest of Ireland squad to raise much-need funds to bring injured Palestinian children from Gaza to Ireland for essential medical treatment.

Starting at 2pm the game is raising vital funds, aided by Gaels Against Genocide, to bring the children from the horror of Israel's onslaught on Gaza and helping them start a new life.

Organised by the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative, work has been ongoing for many months to arrange to bring the children to safety, with many of the children who will be coming over suffering severe injuries and needing immediate medical assistance as well as help to begin their new lives.

The charity are working with the Irish Department of Health to arrange for 30 injured Palestinian children currently stuck in Cairo to come to Ireland.

Hurling for Gaza will see sports stars from all over Ireland come together to hurl in a specially organised game in Belfast to raise awareness and solidarity for Palestine. If you're in Belfast on Saturday 17th November, come along. Grma go @GaelsAgainstGen for organising. pic.twitter.com/wmmC5U1daR — Social Rights Ireland 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 (@SocialRightsIRL) November 7, 2024

Ahead of the game on Saturday a spokesperson for Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative encouraged people to attend the fundraiser.

"When these families arrive in Ireland, they are going to need a huge amount of support and help from the Irish community.

"They will be coming with nothing. They will need clothes, shoes, winter coats, mobile phones, food, laptops, furniture, beds, school books. In addition to that, we might need money to get some of the operations done in private hospitals, performed by surgeons, pro bono, but need money to cover the costs of theatres etc.

"The response from the Irish healthcare community and the Departments of Health, Justice and Foreign Affairs has been truly humbling.

"But we also need the GAA community to rally for them. Whilst we have Muslim families and friends for them, integrating into Irish schools and Irish life will be critical to reduce the harm they may suffer in relocation. So, jerseys, fleeces, hurls, footballs, we need it.

"We would also love to have matches with them and maybe take them out for days as well. The GAA have a huge importance in our culture and society and we want these people to feel that. Gaels Against Genocide have been a phenomenal help to us.

"Through this fundraising match between an Ulster Select and a Rest of Ireland Select, we would like to express our gratitude to Naomh Eoin CLG, the players and officials in taking part, to the spectators and anyone who has bought a ticket or made a donation and to the Geals Against Genocide in Gaza Group for organising the fundraiser."

£10 tickets still available at https://t.co/cqD4XB5XEE. Buy one in solidarity if you can't make it. All the money goes to the Gaza Paediatrician Care Initiative. pic.twitter.com/9M7vP62Kk7 — Glen Phillips (@GlenPhillips123) November 7, 2024

Tickets for Saturday's match can be purchased here.

If unable to buy a ticket online patrons can pay at the turnstile or make a donation.

Tickets are £10 for adults, while children under 16 can enter free of charge if accompanied by an adult.

Gaels and other members of the public are encouraged to come along and watch some of the best hurlers in Ireland compete against each other for a worthy cause.