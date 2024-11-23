Soccer: Rosario undone in extra-time by Rathfriland Rangers

Clearer Water Irish Cup Round Four (AET)

Rosario 2-4 Rathfriland Rangers

FOR the second week in a row, Rosario suffered heartbreak against Rathfriland Rangers but this one may sting a little more.

Last week, they lost out to the NIFL Premier Intermediate side on penalties in the Intermediate Cup, but this time they were rocked by a last-gasp equaliser with the visitors going on to complete the turnaround in extra-time at Ulidia on Saturday.

The hosts couldn't have wished for a better start as they had the ball in the net after just 46 seconds. Michael Ward slipped Conal McGarry in on the left and he lifted over Ronan Burtns with Peter Whan following in to make sure of it.

It was now on the Rathfriland side to hit back and a corner saw Jordan Hayes guide a header at goal but it was collected by Marc Maybin.

Rosario enjoyed a bit of pressure with a Padraig Scollay cross from the right but Gary Keane couldn't adjust to get it on target, but gradually the visitors took charge with Ruairi Fitzpatrick proving a handful.

A free-kick swung in saw Joseph Scannell with a free header, but he failed to hit the target, but on 25 minutes, the equaliser came from the penalty spot after Matthew Holloway was tripped by Stephen Dougal and Jack Chambers tucked away the award.

They really should have gone ahead nine minutes later as Fitzpatrick again was the instigator, sending in a low ball for Eoin Rooney to come on to but he missed the target with the goal at his mercy.

At the other end, Rosario enjoyed a mini spell with a Gary Keane volley too high and then had penalty appeals waved away when McGarry looked to have been tripped, but the teams went in at the break level.

Almost identical to the first half, Rosario made a blistering start to the second but this time, Whan had to wait until the second minute for his goal as he pounced on a mistake to fire home.

Again, Rathfriland had to find a way back but they weren't applying much by the way of sustained pressure although Brian Johnston's glancing header from a Chambers corner did just narrowly miss the target.

Rosario were getting on the front foot a little more with Gary Keane having a couple of efforts and Whan had a curling effort for his hat-trick sail wide.

The visitors had to push with Fitzpatrick hitting a shot at Maybin, while Matthew Hollaway had a header off target and an inviting ball in by Jack Corbett had no takers as it bounced outside the post.

The minutes were ticking down and Rosario seemed to be relatively comfortable but they were caught right at the death as Fitzpatrick did well to find Chambers on the left and he swung in a cross that fell to substitute Josh Cooper at the back post to steady and fire low into the far corner with what proved the last kick of normal time.

With the wind in their sails, Rathfriland maintained the momentum into extra-time as a Jake Corbett header was inches away but nine minutes in they hit the front for the first time as Matthew Holloway was slid in and he gave Maybin no chance.

Now it was up to Rosario to get back into it but they were just unable to engineer anything clean and with four minutes remaining, the game was put beyond them as the ball broke to Fitzpatrick from a challenge and he thumped low to send his team through.

Belfast Celtic through, but Swifts exit

Elsewhere on Saturday, 10-man Belfast Celtic grabbed a 1-0 over Portstewart at Seahaven.

Shane McKernan scored the game's only goal with 23 minutes played, but they would have to see out the final 33 minutes a player short as Coré Walsh picked up two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes. However, Stephen McAlorum's side managed to hold on to move into the Fifth Round.

There was no such joy for St James' Swifts as they lost out 1-0 to Moyola Park at Mill Meadow as Patrick McLaughlin struck five minutes into added time to settle it.

ROSARIO: M Maybin, M Allison, C Connor, S Dougal, B Mitchell (R Campbell 101), M Ward, C McGarry (C Sherry 77), D McDonald (E McCarthy 84), P Whan (JP Lagan 88), G Keane, P Scollay (D Goodacre 84).

Goals: P Whan 1; 47

RATHFRILAND RANGERS: R Burns, D Tate, J Hayes, B Johnston, R Fitzpatrick, A Kilmartin, J Corbett (C Ferris 116), J Chambers, E Rooney (J Cooper 36), M Holloway (D Murray 116), J Scannell (J Barbour 61).

Goals: J Chambers 24 (pen); J Cooper 90+3; M Holloway 99; R Fitzpatrick 116.

REFEREE: R Stewart